GTEC withdraws recognition of ICAG over CEO Eric Oduro Osae’s unverified doctorate

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 13:08 - 08 January 2026
Eric Oduro Osae
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has withdrawn recognition of ICAG after CEO Eric Oduro Osae continued using an unverified doctoral title. GTEC declares certificates issued from January 8, 2026, unrecognised, citing breaches in academic credibility and compliance.
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has officially withdrawn its recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), citing the continued use of an unverified doctoral title by the Institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Eric Oduro Osae.

In a letter dated 8 January 2026 and signed by GTEC Director-General Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Commission directed ICAG to immediately cease operations as a recognised institution. The letter further stated that all certificates issued by the Institute from that date would no longer be recognised under Ghana’s tertiary education framework.

The decision follows concerns that Oduro Osae continues to use the title “Dr.” despite previous warnings from GTEC. According to the Commission, a media profile of Oduro Osae in his role as CEO described him as holding a Doctorate in Political Economy, contradicting earlier directives to refrain from using the title.

ALSO READ: Ghana Cedi Crowned Africa’s Best-Performing Currency in 2025: Top 10 Rankings

GTEC
GTEC’s investigations, first communicated in a letter dated 13 October 2025, found multiple discrepancies in the academic credentials submitted by Oduro Osae from the Swiss Management Centre (SMC) and Universidad Central de Nicaragua (UCN).

The Commission noted irregularities including the lack of verifiable credit hours, unclear grading structures, and uncertain relationships between the awarding institutions.

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae
Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

ALSO READ: Ukraine invites Ghana’s Ablakwa to Kyiv, grants access to detained citizen

The Commission also highlighted conflicting claims that Oduro Osae held a doctorate from the University of London, SMC, and UCN, with no evidence provided to substantiate any of these assertions. GTEC concluded that the certificates from SMC and UCN are invalid, and any use of the title “Dr.” is misleading.

“The inclusion of this unverified doctoral qualification in connection with your appointment undermines the credibility and integrity of the institution,” the January 8 letter stated.

ALSO READ: Ghana Cedi Crowned Africa’s Best-Performing Currency in 2025: Top 10 Rankings

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor is the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

GTEC noted that the withdrawal of recognition could be reversed if ICAG and Oduro Osae take corrective measures to comply with the Commission’s directives. The move comes just days after ICAG announced Oduro Osae as its new CEO, effective 5 January 2026, describing him as a chartered accountant, lawyer, and governance expert.

