2025/26 Recruitment: Step-by-Step Guide to Apply for Police, Fire, Prisons & Immigration

The 2025 recruitment exercise for the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Ghana Prisons Service is now open. The Ministry of the Interior has introduced a fully centralised and merit based system designed to ensure fairness, transparency and strict accountability.

Applications opened on Monday, 17 November 2025 at 12:00 noon GMT and will close on 19 December 2025. All applications must be submitted through the official Centralised Services E Recruitment Portal at https://cserpgh.com .

The recruitment process is free. Applicants are strongly advised not to pay anyone for assistance, since this has become a common target for fraudulent activity. Only shortlisted individuals will be contacted for screening, and anyone who provides false information or forged documents will be disqualified and may be prosecuted.

The exercise targets qualified Ghanaians for a range of categories including general duty, trades persons, graduates and medical professionals. Applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria carefully before applying, since the requirements vary across the four services.

Step by Step Guide to the Application Process

1. Check Eligibility and Prepare Documents

Applicants must first confirm that they meet the eligibility criteria for the selected service and category. General requirements include being Ghanaian by birth, of good character, with no criminal record, not dismissed from public service, and in good physical and mental condition.

All required documents must be scanned in PNG or JPG format, not exceeding 1.5 MB per file.

2. Purchase an E Voucher

Applicants must buy a service specific e voucher to ensure that the application is correctly routed. Payment options include: Dialling 713 03# on any mobile network and paying through mobile money.

Visiting any GCB Bank branch to make payment. A PIN and serial number will be sent via SMS or email after purchase. This must be kept safe.

3. Access the Portal and Create an Account

Applicants should visit https://cserpgh.com using a computer or mobile device. The portal is mobile friendly. Steps: Select the “Apply Now” or “Register” button.

Enter the voucher PIN and serial number to activate the account.

Provide basic information including full name, date of birth, phone number, email address, and Ghana Post GPS address.

4. Complete the Online Form

Applicants must fill in all required personal, academic and geographic details. They must then select their preferred service and category before uploading all necessary documents. Accuracy is crucial. False information leads to automatic disqualification. Once completed, applicants should submit the form. A confirmation message with an application ID will be sent via SMS or email.

5. Monitor the Portal for Shortlisting

Shortlisted applicants will be informed through SMS, email and the portal. Screening will include aptitude tests, physical assessments, medical examinations and interviews. These will take place at designated regional centres using a multi centre system designed to reduce congestion.

Eligibility Criteria for Recruitment into Security Services

Requirement Ghana Police Service (GPS) Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Ghana Prisons Service Age (General Duty Recruits) 18 to 30 years 18 to 30 years 18 to 30 years 18 to 30 years Age (Tradesmen or Craftsmen) 18 to 35 years. Up to 35 for NVTI or CTVET holders with one (1) year experience 18 to 35 years. Up to 35 for trades with one (1) year experience. Driver's licence required for drivers 18 to 35 years. Up to 35 for trades. Minimum two (2) years experience required 18 to 35 years. Up to 35 for trades or medical roles with one (1) year experience Age (Graduates or Professionals) Up to 30 years for degree, HND or diploma. Second Class Lower minimum. National Service completed Up to 30 years for degree holders. Up to 35 for specialists 21 to 30 years for degree holders. Up to 35 for professionals with valid registration Up to 30 years for degree holders. Up to 35 for correctional specialists Height (Males and Females) 173 cm for males and 163 cm for females. No tattoos. Paramilitary fitness required 173 cm for males and 163 cm for females. Fit for emergency response 168 cm for males and 157 cm for females. Border patrol fitness required 168 cm for males and 157 cm for females. Suitable for secure custody duties Education (Minimum for General Duty) Six (6) WASSCE or SSSCE credits. A1 to C6 in English and Mathematics plus four (4) others. Or five (5) BECE credits Five (5) WASSCE or SSSCE credits. A1 to C6 in English and Mathematics plus three (3) others Five (5) WASSCE or SSSCE credits. A1 to C6 in English and Mathematics Five (5) BECE credits. Or five (5) WASSCE or SSSCE credits. A1 to C6 in English and Mathematics for duty roles Tradesmen or Craftsmen Education NVTI, CTVET or City and Guilds certificates plus one to two years experience NVTI or CTVET plus one (1) year experience. Driver and plumber applicants need valid licences Vocational certificates plus two (2) years experience and valid licences Vocational certificates plus one (1) year experience. Must speak fluent English Medical or Professional Requirements Relevant degree plus registration with the appropriate council. One (1) year post qualification experience. Up to 40 years for specialists Degree plus one (1) year experience. Registration required for health roles Degree plus valid registration with bodies such as the Nursing and Midwifery Council. Minimum two (2) years experience Degree plus one (1) year experience. Strong emphasis on rehabilitation and correctional skills Other Requirements No visible tattoos. Must be ready for rigorous training One (1) year trade experience. No major health issues Minimum two (2) years experience for specialists. Multilingual ability is an advantage Strong integrity and no prior convictions

Additional categories such as tradespersons, graduates and medical professionals have separate requirements. Applicants should consult the portal for detailed information on these categories.

Important Warnings

Do not engage middlemen or pay for recruitment slots. Report any suspicious individuals to the authorities.

Ensure that all information provided on the portal matches official documents.

The portal supports English and is accessible by mobile phone. Applicants without internet access may use cyber cafes.

Conclusion

The 2025 recruitment process represents a significant shift towards a more efficient and transparent system for Ghana’s internal security services. By centralising applications and enforcing strict digital verification, the Ministry of the Interior aims to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all eligible applicants.

