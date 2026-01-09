Mahama announces new housing scheme for Police, Prisons, GNFS and Armed Forces

President John Dramani Mahama announces the commissioning of a Singaporean company to build housing for Ghana’s security services.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government has engaged a Singaporean construction company to build housing units for personnel of Ghana’s security services, including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the President, the decision follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during his official visit to Singapore in 2025, which paved the way for the establishment of a prefabricated housing factory in Ghana to support large-scale infrastructure development.

He explained that while the company’s initial major assignment was the construction of a 10,000-bed hostel at the University of Ghana, it has now been commissioned to deliver accommodation for the country’s security agencies.

“But we have also commissioned them to build housing for our Police Service, our Prisons, Fire Service and the Ghana Armed Forces,” President Mahama stated.

The President made the disclosure while addressing the end-of-year gathering of the Ghana Police Service, popularly known as the West African Soldiers Social Activity (WASSA), held at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

As reported by the GNA, Prez. Mahama noted that the housing initiative, which falls under the government’s Big Push Agenda, is expected to significantly improve accommodation conditions for security personnel.

He urged the Police Service to begin identifying suitable lands within their barracks to facilitate the timely rollout of the projects.

“Start identifying your lands in your various barracks where we will build this accommodation so that we can provide enough housing for our police service,” he said.

President Mahama described WASSA as more than a social event, saying it serves as an important platform for reflection on service, sacrifice and the shared responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the country.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Police Management Board and officers of the Ghana Police Service for their performance during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to him, despite increased travel and social activities during the period, crime levels were kept low through effective planning, discipline and intelligence-led operations.

The President praised the strategic deployment of officers across highways, communities, markets, places of worship, transport terminals and entertainment centres, noting that the visible police presence helped reassure the public.

He further expressed satisfaction with the speed and professionalism with which incidents were handled, saying reports were promptly addressed, suspects swiftly apprehended and criminal activities disrupted.

“Let us sustain this momentum and send a clear message that there will be no hiding place for criminal elements,” he urged.

President Mahama also described the revival of WASSA after a long hiatus as symbolic, emphasising the importance of periodic reflection, reassessment and renewal within institutions.

He said the theme for this year’s celebration, “Resetting the Police Service: Professionalism, Integrity and Building Public Trust,” reflects the evolving demands of modern policing and the expectations of the Ghanaian public.

“There can be no meaningful development without security. Every trader, student, commuter and investor depends on a sense of safety,” he stated.