Man kills girlfriend for denying him sex at Yamoah Nkwanta

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:23 - 08 January 2026
Man kills girlfriend for denying him sex at Yamoah Nkwanta
Man kills girlfriend for denying him sex at Yamoah Nkwanta
Ghana Police have arrested 30-year-old Moses for the suspected murder of his girlfriend, Sister Yaa, at Yamoah Nkwanta in Awutu Senya West
The Awutu Ofaakor District Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man named Moses in connection with the suspected murder of his girlfriend at Yamoah Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya West District.

The suspect, a resident of Oboman in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, is said to have visited the deceased, known as Sister Yaa, to spend the night at her residence, according to Citi News.

The incident started with a heated argument erupted between the couple after the deceased reportedly refused the suspect's sexual advances.



Moses allegedly attacked her with a machete, inflicting severe wounds, before dragging her body out of the room and smashing her head with a concrete block, resulting in her instant death.

The Chief of Awutu Yamoah Nkwanta, who also serves as the Ogyahene of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Achiene Acheampong Kuma, told Citi News that he personally alerted the police upon learning of the incident.

Police officers from Yamoah Nkwanta swiftly responded, apprehended the suspect, and transferred him to the Awutu Ofaakor District Police Command for further processing.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue, pending autopsy and formal identification. Police are currently working to contact the victim’s family members.

This tragic event once again highlights the need for greater awareness and intervention in cases of gender-based violence and domestic disputes across the country.

