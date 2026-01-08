Advertisement

'I’ll release Agradaa from prison spiritually if she turns a new leaf' – Owusu Bempah

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:34 - 08 January 2026
Agradaa and Owusu-Bempah'
Prophet Owusu Bempah says he can “spiritually release” jailed televangelist Nana Agradaa if she repents, prompting debate amid ongoing legal challenges and contrasting prophetic predictions.
The incarceration of controversial evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has taken a new turn in the public conversation after outspoken preacher Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah claimed he possesses the spiritual authority to secure her release from prison, if she reforms.

Speaking in a video circulated on social media, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International suggested that Agradaa’s current predicament has spiritual dimensions and that he could intervene if he chose to.

I’ve brought her down. I will spiritually release her from prison if she turns a new leaf. If I don’t release her, she will be in prison forever.
Agradaa and Owusu-Bempah'
Owusu Bempah stated.

Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiamah Asiedua, is a former traditional priestess who later reinvented herself as a Christian evangelist.

She rose to prominence through television appearances and social media, often making sensational claims about spiritual power and wealth creation. In July 2025, an Accra Circuit Court sentenced Agradaa to 15 years in prison after finding her guilty of defrauding by false pretenses. 

The court ruled that she had deceived members of the public through a televised money-doubling scheme, promising supernatural financial returns that never materialised. Agradaa has since filed an appeal against both her conviction and sentence, with her legal team maintaining that the trial process was flawed and the punishment excessive.

The appeal is currently before a higher court, meaning her legal battle is far from over.The outspoken preacher has had a long and public feud with Agradaa, marked by exchanges of accusations, spiritual threats and counter-claims over the years.

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah
His latest assertion that he could “spiritually release” her has therefore been interpreted by many as part of that ongoing rivalry. Despite her incarceration, Agradaa has remained in the public eye.

Reports and social media posts have suggested she continues to lead worship activities at the Nsawam Female Prison, reinforcing the perception that her influence has not entirely faded.

