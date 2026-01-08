Agogo Assembly Member found dead in suspected suicide

Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for Agogo Apentenyinase in Ashanti Region, dies in apparent suicide. Police investigate circumstances surrounding his death.

Dickson Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for the Agogo Apentenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Ashanti Region, has reportedly died in an apparent suicide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Osei was found hanging from the ceiling of his home around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

Confirming the incident to Citi News on Thursday, January 8, the Presiding Member of the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Frank Gyamfi, described the late assemblyman as a young and promising leader in his early 30s.

MUST READ: Wiyaala to be ordained Paramount Queen Mother in Funsi

He revealed that he had spoken with Osei about personal matters just three days before the tragedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gyamfi said,

The news of Kwabena Osei’s death came as a shock. I had spoken with him on Sunday, and he seemed well. They are saying it is a suicide, but whether it was self-inflicted or involved another person, we cannot confirm at this time

The police have deposited Osei’s body at the Agogo Mortuary, where investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.

What does the law say?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Ghana, suicide itself is not legally punishable, but attempting suicide is technically considered a criminal offense under older statutes.

In practice, however, the country treats attempted suicide primarily as a mental health and social issue, with a focus on care, intervention, and prevention rather than strict criminal punishment.

Historically, under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), attempting suicide was classified as a criminal offense. Section 57 of the Act stipulates that:

A person who attempts to commit suicide is guilty of a misdemeanor and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement