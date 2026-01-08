Advertisement

Agogo Assembly Member found dead in suspected suicide

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:44 - 08 January 2026
Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for Agogo Apentenyinase in Ashanti Region, dies in apparent suicide. Police investigate circumstances surrounding his death.
Dickson Kwabena Osei, Assembly Member for the Agogo Apentenyinase Electoral Area in the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Ashanti Region, has reportedly died in an apparent suicide.

Osei was found hanging from the ceiling of his home around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

Confirming the incident to Citi News on Thursday, January 8, the Presiding Member of the Asante Akyem North Municipality, Frank Gyamfi, described the late assemblyman as a young and promising leader in his early 30s.

He revealed that he had spoken with Osei about personal matters just three days before the tragedy.

Gyamfi said,

The news of Kwabena Osei’s death came as a shock. I had spoken with him on Sunday, and he seemed well. They are saying it is a suicide, but whether it was self-inflicted or involved another person, we cannot confirm at this time

The police have deposited Osei’s body at the Agogo Mortuary, where investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death.

What does the law say?

In Ghana, suicide itself is not legally punishable, but attempting suicide is technically considered a criminal offense under older statutes.

In practice, however, the country treats attempted suicide primarily as a mental health and social issue, with a focus on care, intervention, and prevention rather than strict criminal punishment.

Historically, under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), attempting suicide was classified as a criminal offense. Section 57 of the Act stipulates that:

A person who attempts to commit suicide is guilty of a misdemeanor and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or a fine.
Despite this legal provision, modern approaches increasingly emphasize psychological support and rehabilitation for individuals at risk rather than incarceration.

