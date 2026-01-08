Advertisement

Wiyaala to be ordained Paramount Queen Mother in Funsi

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:39 - 08 January 2026
Wiyala
Ghana’s Wiyaala will be ordained Paramount Queen Mother of Funsi on January 17, celebrated alongside the Pulung Festival with major music performances.
Ghanaian music star and cultural icon Wiyaala is set to be formally ordained as the Paramount Queen Mother of the Funsi Traditional Area in the Upper West Region.

The landmark ceremony, slated for January 17, is expected to draw traditional authorities, cultural custodians, and admirers from within the region and across the country.

The enstoolment represents a rare convergence of contemporary creative influence and ancient traditional authority, underscoring Wiyaala’s dual role as both artist and community leader.

Organizers say the ceremony will be held alongside the Pulung Festival, the annual cultural showcase of the Funsi people.

The festival, celebrated for its vibrant music, dance, rituals, and enduring heritage, will serve as the grand climax of the occasion.

Wiyaala’s assumption of the queen mother role is widely viewed as national recognition of her longstanding dedication to community empowerment, cultural preservation, and advocacy for women and the youth.

The celebration will feature live performances from Samson B, Gally, Iron Bwoy, Apaco, Saadia, F-Bwoy, and The Yagayagas, with Wiyaala herself headlining the night’s program.

Her ordination is expected to reinforce the connection between cultural preservation, modern artistic expression, and traditional governance.

Wiyala, born Noella Wiyaala, is a celebrated Ghanaian Afro-pop singer, songwriter, and cultural trailblazer known for her powerful voice, electrifying stagecraft, and bold advocacy for women and youth.

Hailing from Funsi in the Upper West Region, she blends contemporary sounds with traditional influences, showcasing Ghanaian identity to global audiences.

Beyond music, Wiyaala is respected as a community leader and cultural ambassador, now stepping into traditional authority as Paramount Queen Mother of the Funsi Traditional Area, further cementing her legacy both on and off the stage.

