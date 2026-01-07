Ex-Man United boss Ten Hag gets new job after brutal Bayern Leverkusen sacking

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to return to his boyhood club FC Twente as technical director starting next season, the Dutch club has confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten Hag, who began his playing career at Twente in 1989 and retired in 2002, has signed a contract running until mid-2028.

He will officially join the Enschede-based club on February 1, taking over from current technical director Jan Streuer, who retires at the end of the season.

Ten Hag said in a statement on the club’s official website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it’s wonderful and special to return to FC Twente, where I’ve been a supporter since I was a young boy

My football career began here. With my experience in youth development, team building, and elite sports culture, I want to strengthen FC Twente’s technical foundation so the club can sustainably realize its potential as a regional flagship.

After retiring as a player, Ten Hag held several roles at Twente, including head of the youth academy and assistant manager, before going on to coach Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, Ajax Amsterdam, and Manchester United — who dismissed him in October 2024.

Last year, he took charge of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, returning to the country where he previously managed Bayern Munich’s reserve team from 2013 to 2015. However, his stint at Leverkusen ended abruptly after just two Bundesliga matches, marking a record-short tenure in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement