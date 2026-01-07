Advertisement

Kuami Eugene reveals how he started music studio at 17 in his mother’s kitchen

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:33 - 07 January 2026
Kwame Eugene
Advertisement

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about his early journey into music production, revealing that he set up his first studio at just 17 years old in his mother’s kitchen.

Advertisement

Speaking candidly, he credited his mother for playing a pivotal role in his career, including using her personal savings to buy him a computer for producing music.

Kuami Eugene said, expressing heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support.

MUST READ: 'People called me a witch for having 12 toes' - Enam Music shares childhood ordeal

She has been a blessing to my career
Advertisement

The improvised studio, he explained, lacked air conditioning, and his mother often checked on him due to the intense heat in the confined space. Despite the challenging conditions, Kuami Eugene persevered, producing music that would lay the foundation for his future success.

READ ALSO: Include Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah in Black Stars squad - Kwesi Nyantakyi tells Otto Addo

In an interview with UNICEF Ghana, he recounted that at 18, he moved out of his mother’s home in Fadama and rented his own apartment after neighbours complained about the noise from his music production.

He said,

That period marked a major turning point in my career
Advertisement

READ MORE: GES introduces online learning for SHS students: Here’s everything you need to know

He would later participate in the MTN Hitmaker music competition, sign with Lynx Entertainment, and release hits like Angela, which catapulted him to wider recognition.

Kuami Eugene’s story underscores both the critical role of family support and the persistence required to overcome early obstacles on the path to a successful music career.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Messi recounts how Argentina turned Saudi Arabia shock into World Cup triumph
Sports
07.01.2026
Messi recounts how Argentina turned Saudi Arabia shock into World Cup triumph
Burkina Faso says it has foiled new attempt to assassinate Capt Ibrahim Traore
News
07.01.2026
Burkina Faso says it has foiled new attempt to assassinate Capt Ibrahim Traore
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor’s Divorce: Key Lessons to Know Before or During Marriage
Lifestyle
07.01.2026
Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor’s Divorce: Key Lessons to Know Before or During Marriage
Effective Tips to Help You Survive January With Just 500 Cedis
Lifestyle
07.01.2026
Effective Tips to Help You Survive January With Just 500 Cedis
Top 10 Most Powerful Countries in the World: 2026 Rankings
News
07.01.2026
Top 10 Most Powerful Countries in the World: 2026 Rankings
Stonebwoy opens up on 'LILO Rice' business, expanding his brand beyond music
Entertainment
07.01.2026
Stonebwoy opens up on 'LILO Rice' business, expanding his brand beyond music