Kuami Eugene reveals how he started music studio at 17 in his mother’s kitchen

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about his early journey into music production, revealing that he set up his first studio at just 17 years old in his mother’s kitchen.

Speaking candidly, he credited his mother for playing a pivotal role in his career, including using her personal savings to buy him a computer for producing music.

Kuami Eugene said, expressing heartfelt gratitude for her unwavering support.

She has been a blessing to my career

The improvised studio, he explained, lacked air conditioning, and his mother often checked on him due to the intense heat in the confined space. Despite the challenging conditions, Kuami Eugene persevered, producing music that would lay the foundation for his future success.

In an interview with UNICEF Ghana, he recounted that at 18, he moved out of his mother’s home in Fadama and rented his own apartment after neighbours complained about the noise from his music production.

He said,

That period marked a major turning point in my career

He would later participate in the MTN Hitmaker music competition, sign with Lynx Entertainment, and release hits like Angela, which catapulted him to wider recognition.