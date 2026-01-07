'People called me a witch for having 12 toes' - Enam Music shares childhood ordeal

Ghanaian Afro-spiritual singer and songwriter Enam, known in the industry as Enam Music, has opened up about a deeply personal childhood experience – being born with 12 toes.

Speaking to broadcaster Kafui Dey in an interview shared on X on January 6, 2026, the artiste revealed that growing up, she was made to believe that there was something “abnormal” about her birth condition.

Enam disclosed that in her early years, people around her labelled her a witch simply because she had six toes on each foot.

She recounted,

Growing up, it was very abnormal to people because they thought I was a witch child. That was why I was different

But as I grew older and began to understand myself, I realised I was born for nature, and nature is mine, because I was born with 12 toes.

According to her, the stigma and constant mockery eventually led her father to approve corrective surgery to remove the extra digits.

She revealed,

I had surgery, and the toes are at the Tech Hospital right now, as we speak. They are in the lab. They are still there – those two toes. I have not gone to see them since then.

Enam said she is now considering retrieving the preserved removed toes from the hospital.

She declared,

I have thought about going there to get them, not just to see them. I don’t know what the legal process will be, but they are mine, so I have to get them. Tech Hospital, I’m coming for my toes

Today, the singer embraces her journey rather than hides it, turning a once-painful childhood ordeal into a message of confidence, identity, and self-acceptance.

