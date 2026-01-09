Advertisement

GTEC restores ICAG recognition after CEO addresses doctorate concerns

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:01 - 09 January 2026
Eric Oduro Osae
GTEC restores recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) after CEO Eric Oduro Osae takes corrective steps over the use of an unearned doctorate, confirming that all ICAG certificates issued from 8 January 2026 are now recognised.
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has restored the recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), following corrective steps taken to address concerns over the use of an unearned doctoral title by its Chief Executive Officer, Eric Oduro Osae.

In a letter dated 8 January 2026 and addressed to Mr Oduro Osae, GTEC confirmed that it was satisfied with the remedial actions undertaken by the Institute and its leadership after the Commission earlier withdrew ICAG’s recognition over what it described as a Quality Assurance breach.

“Reference is made to our letter dated 8 January 2026 concerning the withdrawal of recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), following concerns relating to a Quality Assurance breach,” the letter stated.

ALSO READ: GTEC withdraws recognition of ICAG over CEO Eric Oduro Osae’s unverified doctorate

GTEC said it had taken note of a response from Mr Oduro Osae and the Institute, also dated 8 January 2026, outlining steps taken to correct the issues raised, including the removal and rectification of misleading information that had been previously published.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) acknowledges the corrective measures taken by yourself and/or the Institute, as communicated in your letter dated 8 January 2026, to address the issues raised, including the rectification of misleading information previously published,” the Commission said.

ALSO READ: President Mahama condemns GNFS assault on journalist, says officers have been interdicted

Following its review, GTEC concluded that the breach had been sufficiently resolved and announced the immediate reinstatement of ICAG’s status as a recognised professional institution.

GTEC
“Consequently, the Commission is satisfied that the identified breaches have been adequately remedied. Accordingly, with immediate effect, the recognition of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is hereby restored,” the letter added.

The Commission further clarified that all professional certificates issued by ICAG from the date of restoration would be recognised.

ALSO READ: Ukraine invites Ghana’s Ablakwa to Kyiv, grants access to detained citizen

“All professional certificates issued by the Institute from the date of restoration shall therefore be considered recognised by the Commission,” it said.

In a conciliatory note, GTEC congratulated Mr Oduro Osae on his recent appointment as Chief Executive Officer and wished him success in his role, signalling a reset in the relationship between the regulator and the Institute after the intense public scrutiny.

