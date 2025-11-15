2025 Internal Security Services Recruitment: All You Need to Know About the New E-Portal

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has unveiled a fully modernised e-recruitment system that will govern the 2025 intake for all internal security agencies. According to the Minister, the new process is designed to be transparent, fair and centred entirely on the applicant.

The Police Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service and Prisons Service will all use the strengthened digital platform, which aims to reduce overcrowding, prevent fraud and ensure equal opportunity for every qualified applicant.

Below is a full overview of the new recruitment process, key timelines and important changes introduced by Minister Muntaka.

Application Opens on 17 November 2025

Minister Muntaka announced that the recruitment portal will officially open on Monday, 17 November 2025, and close on 15 December 2025. All details will be published in national newspapers, on the Ministry of the Interior’s website, on the websites of the various agencies and on official social media channels.

He cautioned applicants to depend solely on official sources to avoid misinformation.

How to Purchase the Recruitment Voucher

The Minister outlined two approved methods for purchasing vouchers.

Digital Purchase via USSD

For the first time, applicants will be able to buy their voucher and complete the entire application process on their mobile phones. A dedicated USSD short code will be released prior to the portal opening. Minister Muntaka noted that this innovation will allow applicants to submit their applications from home without visiting any physical outlet.

Physical Purchase

To ensure inclusiveness in areas with poor mobile network connectivity, vouchers will also be available at all Ghana Commercial Bank branches and Ghana Post offices nationwide. Minister Muntaka stressed that this hybrid system ensures no applicant is left out due to connectivity challenges.

A Centralised E-Recruitment Portal

The Interior Minister emphasised that the newly developed digital recruitment portal will harmonise recruitment across all the services under his Ministry. The portal is secure, able to process high application volumes, accessible on all smart devices and user friendly even for those with limited ICT experience.

Through the system, applicants will track their progress from start to finish. Minister Muntaka added that all notifications for screening, medicals and aptitude tests will be sent directly to applicants, eliminating the influence of middlemen and reducing misinformation.

Automatic Allocation of Screening Centres

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service

To avoid crowding and enhance safety, the system will automatically assign applicants to specific screening centres and time slots. Each centre will handle a maximum of 1,000 applicants per day, with 500 in the morning and 500 in the afternoon.

Minister Muntaka warned that failure to report at the exact assigned time will result in automatic disqualification. Arriving early for an afternoon session will be considered noncompliance.

Screening centres will vary by region, and in major cities such as Accra, as many as 15 centres may operate daily.

Screening to Be Conducted in Phases

Minister Muntaka explained that the agencies will not screen applicants at the same time in order to reduce congestion. The Police Service will screen first, followed by the Fire Service, then the Prisons Service and finally the Immigration Service. Applicants who select more than one agency will see all choices clearly reflected in the portal.

The Minister confirmed that several helplines will be displayed on the portal. These numbers will operate around the clock to assist applicants with any challenges.

Zero Tolerance for Protocol Recruitment

Minister Muntaka strongly denied rumours that some applicants have already been selected. He stressed that no shortlist exists and that the Ministry will not tolerate protocol recruitment. He also warned the public against individuals claiming they can secure jobs for a fee.

Applicants will be able to report fraud, including audio recordings and telephone numbers of those soliciting bribes. Recruitment will be based strictly on merit and supervised under President John Dramani Mahama.

Updated Age Limits and Expanded Eligibility

The Minister announced new age limits to broaden access. Graduates and professionals must be 30 years or younger, while craftsmen can apply up to age 35. For the first time in many years, craftsmen such as electricians, carpenters, painters and fitters will be recruited. NVTI and CTVET certificates will be accepted.

Minister Muntaka stated that the widened eligibility demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to inclusiveness. Anyone who does not qualify under these conditions is not eligible.

A Renewed Commitment to Transparency

The Ministry of the Interior assured the public that the recruitment process will meet the highest standards of transparency. The only legitimate path to employment is through the official application and screening process.

Final Advice to Applicants

Minister Muntaka encouraged applicants to read all instructions carefully, check their portal accounts regularly, appear at their assigned centres on time and avoid middlemen. Suspicious activity should be reported immediately.