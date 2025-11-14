Top 10 Countries in Africa with the Largest Muslim Populations: 2025 Rankings

Islam remains one of the world’s largest and most influential religions, with over two billion adherents, representing about a quarter of the global population. Originating in the Arabian Peninsula in the seventh century, the faith has since spread across continents, shaping cultures, languages and societies in profound ways.

Today, the global Muslim population is remarkably diverse, stretching from the vast communities of Southeast Asia to the heartlands of Africa and the Middle East.

The 2025 data compiled by the World Population Review on Muslim populations around the world offers valuable insight into how the religion is distributed across nations.

Globally, several nations stand out for their exceptionally large Muslim populations. Indonesia tops the list with an estimated 242.7 million Muslims, accounting for about 12.27% of the world’s total. Pakistan follows closely with roughly 240.76 million Muslims (12.17%), while India, despite being a Hindu-majority nation, is home to about 200 million Muslims, representing just over 10% of the global Muslim community.

Bangladesh ranks next with approximately 150.8 million Muslims, or 7.6% of the total. Collectively, these four Asian countries make up nearly half of the world’s Muslim population, highlighting the faith’s deep historical and cultural roots in South and Southeast Asia.

Although global discussions often highlight the Middle East as the centre of Islam, Asia in fact holds the majority of the world’s Muslim population.

However, Africa also plays an essential role in Islam’s development and modern demographic landscape. The continent is home to some of the oldest Muslim communities outside Arabia, with the religion’s presence dating back to its earliest years.

Muslim Holy Ground, Mecca, Saudi Arabia

In Africa, countries such as Nigeria and Egypt rank among the world’s top ten nations with the largest Muslim populations. Nigeria, with an estimated 97 million Muslims, while Egypt follows with approximately 90 million.

The presence of large Muslim populations across Africa reflects centuries of trade, migration and cultural exchange that have shaped the continent’s spiritual and social fabric. From the Sahara Desert to the Swahili Coast, Islam has left an enduring mark on art, architecture, education and governance.

Photo via africanarguments.org Photo via africanarguments.org

The table below highlights the top ten African countries with the largest Muslim populations as of 2025, providing insight into where Islam’s presence is most concentrated and how these nations contribute to the global growth and distribution of the faith.

10 Countries in Africa with the Largest Muslim Populations