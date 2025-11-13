Gov’t to procure 4 new helicopters and 2 planes for Ghana Air Force – Dr Ato Forson

The Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced that the government will commence the procurement of four (4) new helicopters and two (2) aircraft for the Ghana Air Force in 2026. The move forms part of a comprehensive plan to strengthen the country’s defence capabilities and enhance airlift, patrol, and emergency response operations.

According to Dr Forson, the initiative is a key component of the government’s modernisation programme aimed at retooling the Ghana Armed Forces, Navy, and Air Force to address evolving security challenges.

The announcement follows the recent release of findings by a government-appointed investigative committee that probed the tragic helicopter crash of 6 August and recommended the modernisation of the Ghana Air Force’s fleet.

Presenting the 2026 Budget and Economic Policy Statement in Parliament on Thursday, Dr Forson explained:

Government will from 2026 launch a comprehensive modernisation programme to strengthen the Ghana Armed Forces, Navy, and Air Force in line with today’s evolving security challenges. This programme will upgrade logistics, equipment, and infrastructure across all services.

He added that the government is renegotiating the $80 million Elbit Systems contract to acquire nineteen (19) armoured personnel carriers to boost the army’s ground readiness.

For the Navy we have acquired a 272-metre offshore patrol vessel equipped with helipads and modern combat systems to protect Ghana’s maritime borders, offshore energy assets, and trade routes.

Turning his attention to the Air Force, Dr Forson stated:

Procurement will begin immediately in 2026 for four new helicopters and two aircraft to enhance airlift, patrol, and emergency response operations. This retooling agenda will transform Ghana’s Armed Forces into a modern, agile, and mission-ready defence force worthy of our sovereignty and the sacrifice of our heroes.

