Ghana has become unattractive for cybercriminals – Sam George

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel George, says government actions have made Ghana an increasingly unattractive destination for cybercriminals, forcing those involved in such activities to rethink operating in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Channel One Newsroom on December 27, Mr George disclosed that security agencies have arrested close to 1,000 people for cybercrime-related offences this year alone, following sustained intelligence-led operations that have been ongoing for several months.

He explained that the fight against cybercrime goes beyond Mobile Money fraud and romance scams, noting that some cases are deeply linked to human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Minister, foreign nationals are often lured into Ghana by criminal 'chairmen', have their passports seized upon arrival, and are forced to work in so-called 'straw farms' under inhumane conditions.“In some of these operations, we are not just arresting criminals; we are freeing people from human slavery,” he said.

Mr George cited a major operation carried out around Dodowa in July this year, during which about 450 victims were rescued in a single raid involving a Chinese-Nigerian syndicate.

He stressed that government has deliberately begun publicising these operations to serve as a warning to criminal networks and to assure both locals and the international community that Ghana’s laws are being firmly enforced.

'We will find them. We will hunt them down. We will pick them up and subject them to the laws of the land, because our international reputation is at stake,' he stated.

Hon. Sam George noted that cybercrime poses a serious threat to Ghana’s global image, warning that unchecked criminal activity could lead to the stigmatisation of Ghanaians abroad and negatively affect foreign investment and international relations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also revealed that authorities have expanded the scope of enforcement to include landlords who knowingly rent their properties to criminal enterprises.“You cannot be a landlord with 100 people in your house who never step out during the day and claim you don’t know what is happening,” Mr George said, accusing some landlords of prioritising high rents over national security.

According to him, some property owners rent to criminal groups because they can afford to pay three or four times the market rate, a situation he said is making housing unaffordable for ordinary Ghanaians.