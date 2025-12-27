Advertisement

I’ll take on Akufo-Addo after Kissi Agyebeng is removed – Martin Kpebu

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:14 - 27 December 2025
Lawyer Martin Kpebu
Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has revealed that he intends to file a corruption complaint against former President Nana Akufo-Addo once Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng is removed from office.

According to Mr Kpebu, Mr Agyebeng cannot be trusted to prosecute the former president, alleging that he has shielded both Akufo-Addo and former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta from facing the law.

His comments come days after he formally petitioned President John Mahama for the removal of the Special Prosecutor, citing, among other issues, alleged incompetence and allowing Mr Ofori-Atta to leave the country despite pending corruption allegations.

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng
Speaking on TV3 on Saturday, 27 December, Mr Kpebu stated:

Under Section 15 of the OSP Act, once I presented my petition, the President has seven days to send it to the Chief Justice. The seven days have elapsed. It elapsed on the 17th of December, because I presented it on the 11th. The Chief Justice also, under Section 15 of the same law, has 30 days.

He continued:

After the 30 days, I pray that he will make a prima facie determination that Kissi must answer some of the charges. Once that is made, within two weeks, 14 days, they must set up a committee and the committee must complete this work.

Mr Kpebu added:

Like the Pwamang Committee, they must finish within 90 days. So, all I am saying is that in the next four to five months, if my petition succeeds, it should be resolved. Once we have a better manager of the OSP, then I can submit my petition.

Mr Kpebu’s petition, if successful, could open a new chapter in high-profile corruption cases and test the country’s mechanisms for prosecuting senior political figures.

