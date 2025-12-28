Police rescues kidnapped woman, arrest suspect

A 26-year-old man, Fuseini Ibrahim, has been arrested in Tamale for allegedly kidnapping a young woman, Haruna Adamu, and holding her against her will for four days.

The incident happened at Dalogu Yili, a suburb of Tamale, and was reported to the police around 9:00 a.m. on December 26.

After receiving the report, a special police team from the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Unit, led by Chief Inspector Abdullai Tahiru, moved in quickly and rescued the woman safely. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested and handed over to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to continue investigations. The victim has since been reunited with her parents.

In a related development, the police also arrested two suspected drug dealers in Tamale as part of increased security during the Christmas season.

The suspects, Ziyad Inusah and Majid Fuseini, were picked up in separate operations by the same special police team during routine patrols in crime-prone areas of the Tamale Metropolis.