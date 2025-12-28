The law will deal with anyone who helps foreigners acquire Ghana cards and passports - Sam George

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel George, has cautioned Ghanaians against assisting foreign nationals to illegally obtain Ghanaian passports and Ghana Cards, saying that offenders will face the full rigours of the law.

According to the Minister, facilitating the acquisition of Ghanaian identity documents by non-citizens is a criminal offence, and security agencies will not hesitate to prosecute any Ghanaian found culpable, as part of efforts to deter the practice.

The MP for Ningo Prampram warning follows a series of intelligence-led operations by security agencies targeting organised cybercrime syndicates across the country. The latest operation, conducted in the early hours of Saturday, December 27, led to the arrest of 141 suspects at Lashibi and Tabora in Accra.

The coordinated raid, aimed at dismantling networks involved in Mobile Money (MoMo) fraud and other cyber-enabled financial crimes, was carried out by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), the Ghana Police Service, National Security and the Ghana Immigration Service.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, December 27, Mr George issued a strong caution to Ghanaians who facilitate the illegal acquisition of Ghanaian nationality.

I want to send a clear message of caution to Ghanaians who help other nationals to acquire Ghanaian nationality through passport and Ghana Card, that is a criminal offence. We’re building a solid case on that. If you are a Ghanaian, please desist from doing that, please, we beg you. For pleading with you, do the right thing.

He further warned that once investigations are concluded and prosecutions commence, no appeals or pleas would be entertained.

“If you fail to do the right thing and we come for you, no amount of pleas will stop us. In today’s raid, the landlord involved is from Prampram. The last raid was conducted in Dawhenya, my constituency,” he noted

Mr George stressed that the law would be applied without fear or favour, regardless of one’s background or location.

“Irrespective of who you are or where you come from, if you fall foul of the law, we will ensure that the law deals decisively with you to serve as a deterrent,” he added.

Meanwhile, security agencies have indicated that investigations into the arrested suspects are ongoing, as efforts intensify nationwide to clamp down on cybercrime and related offences.

