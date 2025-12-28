Latvian authorities agree to meet Ghanaian delegation on January 20 over death of student Nana Agyei

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Latvian authorities have agreed to receive a Ghanaian delegation as part of ongoing efforts to seek justice for the late Nana Agyei Ahyia, an 18-year-old Ghanaian student who died in Latvia under controversial circumstances.

The update follows sustained diplomatic engagements by the government after the family of the deceased rejected claims by Latvian authorities that Nana Agyei died by suicide.

The family insists their son was racially abused and later murdered by a group of individuals.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, December 27, 2025, Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the Latvian Foreign Ministry had officially responded to his request for cooperation in the matter.

He stated,

On the matter of ongoing investigations and justice for Nana Agyei, I can confirm that the Latvian Foreign Ministry has officially responded to my request and indicated that Latvian authorities shall be ready to receive my delegation in Riga, Latvia, on the 20th of January, 2026

He explained that the visit will be part of Ghana’s broader effort to uncover the truth and ensure justice is served, while pledging to keep the public informed throughout the process.

He added,

Looking forward to embarking on this important journey in the pursuit of truth and justice. I promised regular updates in the interest of transparency, accountability and justice — I shall continue to do just that

Mr Ablakwa further reiterated the Mahama administration’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

As I have reiterated, the Mahama administration values every Ghanaian life, whether at home or abroad; we are prepared to do whatever it takes to safeguard the dignity of all Ghanaians

The planned engagement in Riga is expected to mark a crucial step in Ghana’s diplomatic and legal efforts to resolve the case, as the government seeks clarity on the circumstances surrounding Nana Agyei’s death and accountability where necessary.

