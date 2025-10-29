Top 8 Largest Shopping Malls in Africa: 2025 Rankings

Africa’s retail landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, embracing modern shopping culture while maintaining its local charm.

From the Mediterranean coastline to the southern tip of the continent, massive shopping centres have become more than places to shop; they are now cultural hubs, entertainment destinations and symbols of economic growth.

Here is a look at the eight (8) largest shopping malls reshaping the African retail experience.

8 Largest Shopping Mall in Africa

1. Morocco Mall – Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco Mall – Casablanca, Morocco via www.tripadvisor.com

Located on the Atlantic coast in Casablanca, Morocco Mall is Africa’s largest shopping centre with 200,000 square metres of retail space. Opened in December 2011, it features nearly 600 stores, including luxury brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, alongside local Moroccan boutiques.

A standout attraction is the Aquadream aquarium, a one-million-litre structure that allows visitors to enjoy a 360-degree view of marine life. The mall also offers an IMAX 3D cinema, an ice-skating rink, an amusement park and a musical fountain that performs every 20 minutes.

2. Gateway Theatre of Shopping – Durban, South Africa

Gateway Theatre of Shopping via visitdurban.travel

Situated in Umhlanga, north of Durban, Gateway Theatre of Shopping covers 220,000 square metres and provides 12,000 parking bays. It was once Africa’s largest mall and is designed as both a retail and entertainment destination. The mall includes ten-pin bowling, go-karts, paintball facilities, movie theatres and Africa’s highest fountain. More than two million visitors pass through its doors each month, making it a key economic and social hub in KwaZulu-Natal.

3. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre – Pretoria, South Africa

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre – Pretoria, South Africa via www.pareto.co.za

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre covers 174,000 square metres in Pretoria and ranks among South Africa’s largest and most prestigious malls. It houses both international and local brands, as well as fine dining restaurants, cinemas and extensive parking facilities. Its strategic location and wide range of stores make it one of the country’s busiest retail destinations.

4. Mall of Arabia – Cairo, Egypt

Mall of Arabia – Cairo, Egypt via Creator: Shadi Omar Copyright: Shomar

Mall of Arabia in Cairo has a retail area of 167,000 square metres, serving Egypt’s growing middle class and international visitors. The mall hosts a wide range of international and local brands, modern dining spaces and leisure facilities. Its spacious design provides a comfortable escape from the city’s busy streets, making it a major retail landmark in North Africa.

5. Cairo Festival City Mall – Cairo, Egypt

Cairo Festival City Mall – Cairo, Egypt via www.al-futtaimmalls.com

This mall forms part of the larger Cairo Festival City development, covering 160,000 square metres. The project combines retail, residential, educational and hospitality facilities in one integrated complex. The mall offers a variety of international and local brands, a theatre, restaurants and scenic waterfront views, creating an elegant shopping and leisure experience.

6. Canal Walk – Cape Town, South Africa

Canal Walk – Cape Town, South Africa via www.capetowndaytours.co.za

Canal Walk Shopping Centre spans 141,000 square metres with over 400 stores. Opened in 2000, it quickly became one of Cape Town’s leading shopping destinations. Its circular design ensures easy navigation, while its location near the city’s key attractions draws both residents and tourists. The surrounding development includes modern offices and residential spaces, contributing to Cape Town’s commercial growth.

7. Mall of Africa

Mall of Africa via www.tripadvisor.com

Located in Midrand, Johannesburg, Mall of Africa covers 131,000 square metres and features more than 300 stores. Opened in April 2016, it remains one of the continent’s most ambitious single-phase mall developments. Its interior design reflects Africa’s diverse regions through themed courts such as the Crystal Court, Great Lakes Court and Forest Walk Court. The mall also introduced international brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Starbucks to South Africa.

8. Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall)

Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall) via https://bbsmallnairobi.com/gallery/ Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall) via https://bbsmallnairobi.com/gallery/

Business Bay Square Mall in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate is the largest retail complex in Kenya and East Africa, spanning 130,000 square metres. Opened in 2023, it features 3,500 shops, hospitals, banks, restaurants, cinemas and hotels. The development combines retail, healthcare and hospitality in one location, reflecting Nairobi’s emergence as a major commercial centre. Anchor tenants include Carrefour and several global brands such as Fenty Beauty, Clinique and LC Waikiki.

The African Retail Revolution

These shopping malls represent more than just commercial developments. They symbolise Africa’s economic growth, social transformation and increasing appeal to global investors. From Morocco’s Atlantic coast to Kenya’s highlands, these retail giants provide employment, leisure and a sense of community while reflecting the continent’s diversity and ambition.