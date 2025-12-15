Advertisement

‘If the money is illegal, be careful’ - Shatta Wale issues warning to fraudsters

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 16:09 - 15 December 2025
Shatta Wale
Ghanaian dancehall star Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale, has issued a pointed warning to individuals engaged in fraudulent activities, urging them to exercise caution, particularly in how they display wealth online.

READ MORE: Abu Trica stumbles under questioning as arrest video fuels online debate

In a message posted on Facebook on 14 December 2025, the musician advised those involved in illegal ventures to think carefully before flaunting their earnings on social media platforms. He contrasted this with people who earn their income legitimately, encouraging them to be open about their sources as a way of motivating and educating others.

“If you make money legally, like Shatta Wale, you shouldn’t be afraid to show people the way. But if the money is illegal, be careful. Ghetto youth, if you take it lightly, they will wipe you out. I’m telling you,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Ghanaian 'Big Boy', Abu Trica, indicted in $8m U.S. romance scam targeting elderly victims

Using his own journey as an example, Shatta Wale suggested that his success has attracted envy, largely due to the level of wealth and recognition he has achieved at a relatively young age. He firmly rejected any claims linking him to criminal activity, attributing his accomplishments solely to his music career.

“A life like this, achieved as a young man, will attract envy, I know that. But God used music to make it happen. I’m sorry,” he added.

READ MORE; Dentaa says Ghana missed its Grammy chance with Shatta Wale and Beyoncé collaboration

Shatta Wale finally breaks silence after release by EOCO
The dancehall artiste’s remarks come against the backdrop of heightened online discussions connecting prominent figures to alleged fraud cases. These conversations have intensified following recent arrests involving the FBI and Ghana’s Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), targeting individuals accused of online fraud and romance scams.

