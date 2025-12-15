Advertisement

Ghanaian Players Abroad: How Issahaku, Ayew and other performed

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:12 - 15 December 2025
Another weekend of European football saw Ghanaian stars deliver notable performances for their respective clubs, ranging from the English Premier League to the Belgian top flight. Pulse Ghana highlights the key contributions from Black Stars and other Ghanaian players abroad.

In the English Premier League, Mohammed Kudus featured for 80 minutes for Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

In the Championship, Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku starred for Leicester City in their 3-1 win over Ipswich Town.

Issahaku opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a stunning long-range strike that left the Ipswich goalkeeper helpless, showcasing his vision, composure, and technical brilliance. His goal was the standout moment of the match and underscored his growing influence in the Leicester squad.

MUST READ: 'He’s a top player; he plays with instinct' – Ayew hails Issahaku after stunning goal

Ayew later added the third goal shortly after the break, securing all three points for the Foxes and extending their unbeaten run to three games.

Meanwhile, Forson Amankwah played 80 minutes for Norwich City in their 2-1 victory over Southampton.

In League One, Kelvin Abrefa and Andy Yiadom featured in Reading’s 2-0 loss to Bradford City, while in League Two, Albert Adomah played 21 minutes for Walsall in a 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town.

In the Belgian Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Opoku scored for Waregem in their 2-2 draw against RAA La Louviere.

READ ALSO: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana to clash with Germany in friendly

Elsewhere in Europe, Prince Amoako netted for Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 victory over Midtjylland in the quarter-finals of the Danish Landspokal Cup, and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi kept a clean sheet as St Gallen defeated Thun 2-0.

Issahaku’s sensational strike for Leicester once again highlights the impact of Ghanaian talent abroad and his growing importance as both a club performer and a key figure for the national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

