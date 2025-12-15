'He’s a top player; he plays with instinct' – Ayew hails Issahaku after stunning goal

Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after the winger scored a sensational long-range goal in the Foxes’ 3–1 English Championship victory over Ipswich Town.

Leicester stretched their unbeaten run to three matches with a composed performance, with Issahaku breaking the deadlock in the 43rd minute before Ayew sealed the win with the third goal shortly after the restart in the 52nd minute.

Issahaku’s opener proved the defining moment of the contest. The Ghana international caught Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton off his line and unleashed an audacious effort from deep inside Leicester’s own half, a strike that left the goalkeeper stranded and the crowd in disbelief.

The remarkable goal has already drawn comparisons with recent long-range efforts in the Premier League, including strikes by Tottenham forward Richarlison and AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, highlighting a growing trend of spectacular finishes from distance.

Speaking to Leicester City’s media team after the match, Ayew described the encounter as a demanding one and reserved special praise for Issahaku’s persistence and natural flair.

Goal of the season from ABDUL FATAWU ISSAHAKU 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/O89gDMtW4o — Agogo (@CyrusAgogo) December 13, 2025

Ayew said,

Today he was rewarded, and fair play to him for keeping at it. He’s a top player; he plays with instinct, and scoring a goal like that is wonderful. I’m really happy for him.

The victory lifts Leicester City to eighth place in the Championship standings as they continue their push to return to the English top flight following relegation last season. With consistency still a key challenge, the Foxes will be aiming to build momentum as the campaign progresses.

