Advertisement

'He’s a top player; he plays with instinct' – Ayew hails Issahaku after stunning goal

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:26 - 15 December 2025
Jordan Ayew and Fatawu Issahaku | Photo via Leicester City
Advertisement

Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Leicester City teammate Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after the winger scored a sensational long-range goal in the Foxes’ 3–1 English Championship victory over Ipswich Town.

Advertisement

Leicester stretched their unbeaten run to three matches with a composed performance, with Issahaku breaking the deadlock in the 43rd minute before Ayew sealed the win with the third goal shortly after the restart in the 52nd minute.

Issahaku’s opener proved the defining moment of the contest. The Ghana international caught Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton off his line and unleashed an audacious effort from deep inside Leicester’s own half, a strike that left the goalkeeper stranded and the crowd in disbelief.

MUST READ: WWE legend John Cena retires, ending 24-year in-ring career

The remarkable goal has already drawn comparisons with recent long-range efforts in the Premier League, including strikes by Tottenham forward Richarlison and AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, highlighting a growing trend of spectacular finishes from distance.

Advertisement

Speaking to Leicester City’s media team after the match, Ayew described the encounter as a demanding one and reserved special praise for Issahaku’s persistence and natural flair.

Ayew said,

READ ALSO: Messi visit turns ugly in Kolkata as frustrated fans revolt at stadium [Video]

Today he was rewarded, and fair play to him for keeping at it. He’s a top player; he plays with instinct, and scoring a goal like that is wonderful. I’m really happy for him.
Advertisement

The victory lifts Leicester City to eighth place in the Championship standings as they continue their push to return to the English top flight following relegation last season. With consistency still a key challenge, the Foxes will be aiming to build momentum as the campaign progresses.

READ ALSO: Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out

For Ayew and Issahaku, strong club form also carries international significance. Both players will be eager to maintain their performances as they look to remain in contention for Ghana’s national team plans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana to clash with Germany in friendly
Sports
15.12.2025
2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana to clash with Germany in friendly
Wendy Shay
Entertainment
15.12.2025
‘Next year belongs to the queen’- Wendy Shay eyes TGMA artiste of the year
“I think he Is a special player” - Amorim praises Semenyo ahead of Man United clash
Sports
15.12.2025
“I think he Is a special player” - Amorim praises Semenyo ahead of Man United clash
'He’s a top player; he plays with instinct' – Ayew hails Issahaku after stunning goal
Sports
15.12.2025
'He’s a top player; he plays with instinct' – Ayew hails Issahaku after stunning goal
Ghana Premier League week 14: Kotoko gives Dreams ‘nightmares’ as it tightens GPL title race
Sports
15.12.2025
Ghana Premier League week 14: Kotoko gives Dreams ‘nightmares’ as it tightens GPL title race
Kpandai rerun: NPP’s Nyindam leads NDC’s Wakpal despite Mahama’s high approval rating
News
15.12.2025
Kpandai rerun: NPP’s Nyindam leads NDC’s Wakpal despite Mahama’s high approval rating