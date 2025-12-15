Advertisement

‘Next year belongs to the queen’- Wendy Shay eyes TGMA artiste of the year

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:16 - 15 December 2025
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay
Award-winning Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has made her intentions unmistakably clear, boldly outlining her ambitions for the next phase of her career. The musician has announced that she is aiming to claim the Artiste of the Year title at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

Wendy Shay made the declaration during a live appearance at Medikal’s concert on 13 December 2025, where she delivered an energetic performance of her hit songs to an enthusiastic audience. Taking a moment to address fans after her set, she expressed confidence that the coming year would mark a defining chapter in her musical journey.

According to the singer, 2026 represents a period of dominance and growth, one she believes will firmly establish her at the top of Ghana’s music industry. “Next year will belong to the queen. I’m winning the 2026 TGMAs Artiste of the Year, and after that, I will fill the Accra Sports Stadium,” she told the cheering crowd.

Wendy Shay will die if she leaves Rufftown records - Prophet
Wendy Shay will die if she leaves Rufftown records - Prophet
Wendy Shay’s confidence is backed by a strong track record. Over the years, she has delivered multiple chart-topping releases and maintained a consistent presence on major stages both in Ghana and abroad, cementing her status as one of the country’s leading female artistes.

Her declaration comes at a time when competition for top honours at the TGMAs is already intensifying. In recent weeks, Black Sherif has also been widely tipped as a leading contender for major awards at the upcoming 2025 ceremony, including Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM on 10 November 2025, Black Sherif reflected on the significance of awards, explaining that while he believes his work merits recognition, accolades carry greater meaning for his supporters. “My fans would be happy, and if I want an award, I want it for them,” he said. “It’s a form of validation for the community that supports me. My validation comes from the music itself, but they need the awards.”

Wendy Shay has publicly declared her ambition to win the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, making the announcement during a high-energy performance at Medikal’s concert. Her bold claim comes amid growing competition in the industry, with artistes like Black Sherif also emerging as strong contenders for top honours. As anticipation builds, all eyes will be on who ultimately dominates the next awards season.

