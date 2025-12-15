“I think he Is a special player” - Amorim praises Semenyo ahead of Man United clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, calling him a “special player” ahead of Monday’s Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, but stopped short of indicating that the Red Devils are actively pursuing the talented attacker in the transfer market.

United host Bournemouth in a Monday Night Football fixture with both teams seeking momentum in a tightly contested Premier League season. Bournemouth, managed by Andoni Iraola, have recently struggled for form, but Amorim was keen to focus on the challenge they present, rather than their league position.

When asked in his pre-match press conference whether he would like to sign Semenyo for United, Amorim made clear that his admiration for the player does not necessarily translate to transfer interest.

No, it’s not that case. I think there is a lot of special players in the league,

he said, emphasising the depth of talent across English football.

Ruben Amorim | Getty Images

What I feel is, to summarise, top manager, top team. I really like the team and the top player. I think he is a special player.

Semenyo, 25, has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers since their return to the Premier League, combining physicality with direct attacking play that has drawn the attention of scouts and pundits alike.

Despite Bournemouth’s recent dip in results, a run that includes six games without a win, the Ghanaian international remains a dangerous presence going forward and has developed impressively under Iraola’s guidance.

Amorim’s comments come amid ongoing speculation over United’s attacking options and future recruitment strategy. Various reports have linked Semenyo with a move to Old Trafford, but the club’s priority this season appears to be consolidating its position in the league rather than immediate summer transfer business.

Additionally, former United star Nani recently weighed in, urging the club to pursue Semenyo, reflecting the player’s strong reputation among Manchester United fans and former players alike.

Beyond Semenyo, United face selection uncertainties ahead of the Bournemouth match, with manager Amorim still awaiting clarity on several players’ availability due to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, including potential absentees such as Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo.

