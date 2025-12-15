2026 FIFA World Cup: Ghana to clash with Germany in friendly

2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014 in Fortaleza, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Alex Livesey/FIFA—Getty Images

Germany and Ghana will face off in an international friendly on Monday, March 30, 2026, with the match set to take place in Stuttgart, the Ghana Football Association has announced.

The fixture will serve as a key preparatory test for both nations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States. Ghana head coach Otto Addo, who was born in Hamburg, brings a unique perspective to the encounter.

A former Bundesliga player and 15-time Ghana international, Addo was part of the Borussia Dortmund side that won the German championship in 2002.

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has already highlighted the value of the contest, saying,

We are very much looking forward to the clash with Otto's team. Their strong transition play can give us a taste of what to expect in the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast.

Otto Addo is equally enthusiastic about the challenge, viewing the game as an important benchmark for his side as quoted by the GFA

This is an amazing opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams in the world. Germany are a good side, and we can't wait to face them in Stuttgart.

Ghana booked their place at the 2026 World Cup in emphatic fashion, finishing as group winners during the qualification campaign. The Black Stars will compete in Group L alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

The four-time African champions have a long-standing history with Germany, having met on three previous occasions. Their first encounter came in a friendly in Bochum in 1993, which Germany won 6–1.

The sides later crossed paths twice at the FIFA World Cup, with Germany claiming a 1–0 victory in the group stage in South Africa in 2010, before a dramatic 2–2 draw in their 2014 group-stage meeting in Brazil.