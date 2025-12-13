Advertisement

Messi visit turns ugly in Kolkata as frustrated fans revolt at stadium [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:09 - 13 December 2025
Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated appearance in Kolkata ended in disorder on Saturday morning, as frustrated fans breached security after failing to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the global football icon during his brief 22-minute visit to the Salt Lake Stadium.

What was billed as a landmark occasion for football lovers in the City of Joy quickly unravelled into chaos, with spectators describing the event as poorly managed and deeply disappointing.

Instead of celebrating Messi’s presence, the stadium was engulfed by unrest as tensions flared moments after the Argentine emerged from the tunnel.

MUST READ: Leicester in talks to sign Michail Antonio after car crash and year out

The situation deteriorated so rapidly that the programme was cut short. High-profile guests, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were unable to participate as planned.

With crowd control slipping away, promoter Shatadru Datta, organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour’, alongside security officials, moved swiftly to escort Messi out of the venue as disturbances intensified across the stands.

Angry fans, many of whom had paid between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 for tickets, vented their frustration by throwing bottles and damaging fibreglass seating.

READ ALSO: FIFA under fire over “extortionate” 2026 World Cup prices after 370% ticket hike

Police were forced to step in as they struggled to restore order inside the stadium.

One supporter, Ajay Shah, voiced his anger to PTI, accusing organisers of mismanagement.

READ MORE: FIFA Releases 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices: Ghana fans to pay GHS 1,600 to GHS 6,860

People spent a month’s salary to see Messi. I paid ₹5,000 and came with my son to watch him, not politicians. We couldn’t even get a proper glimpse of Messi, there was no drinking water, and security personnel were taking selfies. The management failed us.

Messi’s fleeting appearance, coupled with heightened expectations and logistical lapses, ultimately turned what should have been a historic football celebration into a deeply frustrating experience for thousands of fans.

