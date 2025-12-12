Court allows Daddy Lumba’s funeral to proceed after applicants miss GH¢2m deadline

What initially seemed like a significant blow to the extended family of highlife legend Daddy Lumba has now been resolved, following the Accra High Court’s decision to lift the injunction that had stalled preparations for his funeral. This ruling clears the way for the ceremony to proceed tomorrow.

Delivering its decision earlier today, the court noted that affidavits suggested the immediate family had been excluded from key aspects of the planning. It stressed that the substantive issues required careful consideration.

During proceedings, the judge recalled counsel for both sides and instructed the applicants to return to court before 2:00 p.m. with a payment of GH¢2 million. This sum was to offset costs already incurred in organising the funeral should the ceremony subsequently be halted.

However, the applicants failed to meet the court’s deadline. As a result, their application was dismissed, effectively removing the final legal barrier and permitting the funeral to continue as originally arranged.

Counsel for the family head, Thomas Kwadwo Osei, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a significant relief for the family and affirming that preparations could now enter their final phase.

The earlier injunction had caused considerable concern among relatives and admirers, many of whom had already travelled to Kumasi in anticipation of the event. With the application now struck out, tomorrow’s funeral is set to proceed without further interruption.

