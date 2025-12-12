Abusuapanin ‘Tupac’ vowed to disgrace Daddy Lumba – Papa Shee alleges

Evangelist Papa Shee has reacted to the Accra High Court’s decision to halt the funeral of the late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu (Daddy Lumba), which was scheduled for Saturday, 13 December.

According to him, the ruling is a victory for the maternal family, who filed the application, arguing that the funeral arrangements were being rushed.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Papa Shee accused Abusuapanin Tupac and other family members of threatening to disgrace Daddy Lumba by organising what he described as a substandard funeral.

He stated:

This is not a disgrace to Daddy Lumba. It is a glory for the Most High God. The Lord God Almighty is a true living Yahweh, and He loves truth. The judge has spoken. We are praying that Abusuapanin will come back to his senses and join the family so that they can do the rightful thing.

He added:

You cannot take power and authority into your hands and bully people. We do not do that. The widow is in Germany, the children are there, some of the children are in Canada and other parts of the world, and yet they say they will hold the funeral in one week. He is a legend. You must plan it well and bring all family members together, and you should even inform the President of the nation, President Mahama.

Meanwhile, the court highlighted the importance of examining the merits of the case before it. It noted, based on the affidavits, that the immediate family appeared to have been excluded from preparations for the funeral.

Although the judge acknowledged that delaying the burial could lead to significant expenses, they emphasised that proper procedure and full family involvement must be respected.

The court reaffirmed that the family head holds traditional authority over funeral rites; however, such authority must be exercised in consultation with the deceased’s immediate family.

As part of its directives, the court ordered the first respondent to convene a stakeholder meeting within three weeks to agree on a new burial date. It further instructed that any funds raised for the funeral be kept separate from the Daddy Lumba Memorial Foundation account. Additionally, the applicants are required to file an affidavit with the court registrar.