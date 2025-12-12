‘There's no need to rush his funeral like he's a chicken,' Daddy Lumba’s sister

Ernestina Fosu, the sister of highlife legend Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosu), has expressed profound relief and joy after an Accra High Court granted an interim injunction halting the planned funeral of their late brother, Emmanuel Fosu.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the ruling, Madam Fosu said the court’s decision has finally given the family the breathing space it desperately needed.

I am very, very happy with the outcome,” she said. “At the right time, we will bury our brother properly and in peace. He suffered greatly in life – there is no need to rush his funeral and discard him like a chicken.

Daddy Lumba

Madam Fosu, who has been living abroad for many years, revealed that she had not seen her brother for an extended period after his passing. “Now, at last, I will be able to see him,” she said. “Whatever I can do within my means, even after his passing, I will do it.”

She extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the family’s legal efforts to postpone the funeral, “God bless everyone,” she said.

The Accra High Court has issued an injunction in favour of the maternal relatives of the late musician Daddy Lumba, temporarily halting his funeral arrangements. The ruling restrains the first respondent from proceeding with the burial and bars the third respondent from releasing the body from the mortuary until the main case is concluded.

The court reaffirmed that the family head retains the traditional authority to oversee funeral rites; however, it noted that such authority must be exercised in consultation with the deceased’s immediate family.