Pay ₵2m by 2 p.m. or bury him tomorrow – Court issues new directives on Daddy Lumba’s funeral

The Accra High Court has issued a fresh order regarding the burial of highlife icon Daddy Lumba, directing the applicants in the ongoing family dispute to deposit 2 million cedis by 2:00 p.m. today. Failure to meet this requirement will allow the funeral to proceed tomorrow as originally planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As reported by Myjoyonline.com, the judge summoned counsel back into the courtroom to clarify that the payment is intended to cover any expenses already incurred in preparing the funeral should the burial eventually be halted.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement

This development follows an earlier injunction from the same court, which prevented Kofi Owusu, the family head (Abusuapanyin), from organising the funeral and prohibited Transitions Funeral Home from releasing the musician’s remains. That injunction stemmed from disagreements between Daddy Lumba’s maternal relatives and the family head over who held the authority to manage the funeral arrangements and how monies associated with the ceremony should be handled.

In its earlier ruling, the court stressed the importance of adhering to Akan tradition by ensuring that the immediate family is properly consulted. It consequently instructed the first respondent to hold a stakeholder meeting within three weeks to settle on a revised burial date.

With the introduction of the 2 million cedis condition, the High Court appears to be attempting to balance respect for customary procedure with the practical need to advance the burial plans, while also ensuring that any financial implications of a potential postponement are addressed.

Daddy Lumba

Advertisement

Advertisement