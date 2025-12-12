World Cup 2026 controversy: Egypt and Iran push back against Seattle Pride celebrations

A growing international dispute has erupted over plans to associate a FIFA World Cup match with LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Seattle, after Egypt and Iran formally protested to football’s governing body this week, arguing that the planned activities clash with their cultural and religious values.

This disagreement has thrust the 2026 tournament’s broader approach to inclusion and cultural sensitivity into the spotlight months ahead of kick-offThe controversy stems from the scheduling of a Group G match between Egypt and Iran on June 26, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, which happens to coincide with the city’s annual Pride weekend.

Long before the World Cup draw, Seattle’s local organising committee had earmarked this date to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion and celebration, dubbing the fixture a “Pride Match.” Local organisers say their goal is to honour Seattle’s diverse communities and champion equality through the global reach of football.

However, according to reports, the football federations of both nations have reacted with strong objections. In a formal letter to FIFA, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) stated it “categorically rejects any activities related to supporting homosexuality during the match”, arguing that such celebrations “directly contradict the cultural, religious and social values in the region,” where both cultures hold deeply conservative views on gender and sexualityOfficials in Iran echoed the protest.

Mehdi Taj, president of the Iran Football Federation, described the Pride branding as “unreasonable and illogical”, asserting on that the match’s timing and alignment with LGBTQ+ celebrations “essentially signals support for a particular group” and should be addressed by FIFA’s leadership.

Iran plans to raise the issue during upcoming FIFA Council discussions. The objections are not merely diplomatic. In both countries, same‑sex relations are criminalised, punishable under morality or religious laws—making the Pride linkage particularly sensitive.

In Iran, homosexual acts can carry the death penalty, while in Egypt, strict morality laws are used to detain LGBTQ+ individuals. These realities have reinforced the federations’ positions that associating their World Cup fixture with LGBTQ+ programming is incompatible with their national norms.

Despite the protests, Seattle’s organising committee insists the Pride programming will go ahead—but primarily outside the stadium, rather than as part of FIFA’s official matchday activities.

A spokesperson for the local World Cup group emphasised Seattle’s “commitment to ensuring all residents and visitors experience the warmth, respect, and dignity that defines our region”, highlighting the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant and diverse communities, including large Iranian‑American and Egyptian diasporas.

FIFA has not yet issued a public response to the complaints, but the situation recalls earlier debates over LGBTQ+ visibility in football.