Black Stars to face high-profile European opponent in 2026 World Cup preparations — GFA confirms

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:59 - 10 December 2025
Henry Asante Twum- GFA Communications Director.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the Black Stars will play a major international friendly next year as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The update was delivered by GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, following the confirmation of Ghana’s group-stage opponents on Friday, December 5.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, play England on June 23 in Boston, and finish the group stage against Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Speaking to TV3, Asante Twum revealed that the GFA is already weighing several high-level proposals from Europe as the team intensifies its World Cup build-up.

We are likely to have a highly European-friendly. Even before the draw, we had received some requests from some of the big houses… before we play against South Korea and Japan, we had some European teams writing to us to check if indeed we will be in a good place to play. So what we have to do now is look at all the possibilities and which one be beneficial to us and then we will go for it,

he explained. Although he did not disclose names, Asante Twum emphasized that the potential opponent would be a “prominent European side”, underlining the GFA’s commitment to giving the Black Stars top-tier tests ahead of the tournament.

The GFA believes that facing equally competitive European opposition in a friendly will provide essential tactical preparation.

Nevertheless, Asante Twum’s statement indicates that discussions are already well advanced, and the association views the match as a strategic priority in their broader World Cup preparations.

