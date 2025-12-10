Abu Francis makes key recovery progress ahead of World Cup with Ghana

Toulouse FC midfielder Abu Francis has taken an important step in his rehabilitation, returning to the gym this week as he progresses through the next phase of his recovery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghana international is determined to regain full fitness after a significant injury setback suffered last month during a Black Stars friendly against Japan in Nagoya.

During that match, Francis sustained a serious injury involving fractures to two bones, necessitating immediate surgical intervention.

He successfully underwent the operation shortly after the incident, and his return to gym work marks a key milestone in his recovery timeline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This stage of rehabilitation focuses on rebuilding strength, mobility, and stability in the affected area.

Toulouse FC’s medical and technical staff, in coordination with the Black Stars medical team, are carefully managing his training load to ensure a safe and effective return to full fitness.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has consistently provided updates on Francis’ progress, highlighting that the talented midfielder is making significant strides in his recovery.

Both the GFA and the Black Stars staff have extended gratitude to the Ghanaian public for the overwhelming support and well-wishes that Abu Francis has received since sustaining his injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bigger Picture

Looking ahead, Francis’ rehabilitation is crucial not only for his club career but also for his role in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. As Ghana prepares for the global tournament, the recovery of key players like Francis will be vital in bolstering the squad’s competitiveness on football’s biggest stage.