Ghana deports 3 Israelis in retaliation for ill-treatment of Ghanaian nationals

The Government of Ghana has deported three Israeli nationals in a reciprocal action following what it described as the “ill-treatment and unjustified deportation” of three Ghanaians by Israeli authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, the three Israelis were removed from the country on Tuesday, 10 December 2025, shortly after their arrival in Accra.

The Ministry said the Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim of the Israeli Embassy was immediately summoned for discussions, as the Israeli Ambassador is currently out of the country. Both governments have, however, agreed to work towards an amicable resolution of the diplomatic incident.

In the press release, Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the dignity and rights of its citizens abroad, stressing that the retaliatory measure was necessary in the face of the treatment meted out to the three Ghanaian travellers.

“The Government of Ghana will continue to safeguard the dignity of its nationals and also that of other nationals,” the release said.

It added that while Ghana values its relations with Israel and other friendly nations, it expects its citizens to be treated with the same level of respect and fairness that it accords foreign nationals within its borders.

The development marks a rare diplomatic standoff between the two countries, though both sides have signalled a willingness to resolve the matter peacefully.

