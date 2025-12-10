Champions League: Real Madrid vs Manchester City – Preview, H2H, Line-Ups & Prediction

European giants Real Madrid and Manchester City face off for the 15th time in the Champions League as they headline matchweek six at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid enter this clash under intense scrutiny. Head coach Xabi Alonso is facing mounting pressure after a shocking 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo, a result that deepened the club’s ongoing dip in form. Los Blancos have managed just two wins in their last seven matches across all competitions, sit four points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and recently suffered their first home defeat of the season.

The loss to Celta Vigo was a spiral of problems: worsening defensive injuries, wasted chances in attack, and three red cards in a chaotic night at the Bernabéu. Alonso, who began his tenure with 13 wins from his first 14 games, has now recorded only two victories in his last 630 minutes of football. Reports of dressing-room unrest have amplified doubts around his future.

Despite their domestic struggles, Real Madrid have been strong in Europe. The 15-time champions have secured 12 points from a possible 15 in the league phase, including a dramatic 4-3 win over Olympiacos thanks to a Kylian Mbappé four-goal masterclass. With a perfect home record in the Champions League this season and 13 wins from their last 14 home group-stage matches, the Bernabéu remains a formidable fortress.

Manchester City arrive in Spain with their own motivations. Pep Guardiola’s side were beaten 2-0 by Bayer Leverkusen on matchday five after the manager made 10 changes to his starting XI—a decision he later admitted may have been excessive. That defeat left City ninth in the league-phase standings, level on points with Dortmund, Sporting CP and Chelsea but trailing on goal difference.

However, City have responded well domestically, recording three straight Premier League wins against Leeds United, Fulham and Sunderland. Now they target redemption in Europe and look to avoid a third consecutive defeat to Real Madrid after last season’s 6-3 aggregate loss in the knockout round playoffs. Their record at the Bernabéu remains modest, with only one victory in seven visits—a 2-1 win in February 2020.

Head-to-Head Record

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores a goal during the Laliga 2025 26 match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. (Photo by Guille Martinez f22photo)

Matches played: 14

Real Madrid wins: 4

Draws: 5

Manchester City wins: 5

Predicted Line-ups

Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Asencio, Rüdiger, Carreras, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Mastantuono, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinícius Júnior.

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Gonzalez; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Erling Halaand

Prediction