2026 FIFA World Cup: Laryea Kingston warns Black Stars not to underrate Panama

Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:41 - 09 December 2025
Laryea Kingston
Laryea Kingston
Former Black Stars midfielder Laryea Kingston has urged Ghana to approach their 2026 FIFA World Cup group opponents, especially Panama, with absolute seriousness, as the team seeks to restore pride after recent disappointments.

Ghana, drawn into Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama during Friday’s ceremony in Washington, DC, will be aiming to bounce back strongly after their painful early exit at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a setback that intensified pressure on the national team and its technical leadership.

The Black Stars open their World Cup journey on June 17 in Toronto against Panama, before facing England on June 23 in Boston.

Their final group clash comes against 2018 finalists Croatia on June 27 in Philadelphia.

Kingston stressed that Panama must not be overlooked, insisting their qualification was earned, not accidental.

He said,

Ghana is in a tough group. I will advise the Black Stars not to underestimate Panama. Their qualification to the tournament was not by fluke

He also heaped praise on Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić, highlighting his tactical strength and personal mentorship.

Croatia is a very good side. They have a very good coach, who is a friend of mine. He is mentoring me. It’s going to be interesting, and I’m looking forward to that.

Beyond individual matches, the bigger picture looms large for Otto Addo’s team. With AFCON disappointment still fresh, the Black Stars will be pushing not only to qualify from the group but also possibly to surpass Ghana’s iconic 2010 World Cup run in South Africa, where the team reached the quarter-finals and came within inches of a historic semi-final place.

For many fans, the 2026 tournament represents a vital opportunity for Ghana to reclaim its footballing identity on the global stage.

