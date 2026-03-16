Ghanaian dermatologist warns against shaving too close to the skin- Here's why

Shaving is a common grooming practice for many people, but shaving too close to the skin can sometimes cause irritation and other uncomfortable skin conditions.

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Founder of skin foundation Africa and West Africa Representative of ISD, Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo, warn against shaving directly to the skin, particularly for individuals with curly or coarse hair, because it increases the risk of ingrown hairs and inflammation.

How Shaving Too Close Affects the Skin

Speaking on GTV Breakfast show, he explained that when hair is shaved very close to the skin, the sharp edge left behind can grow back in a way that irritates the surrounding skin. Instead of growing outward smoothly, the new hair may curl back into the skin as it grows.

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This is especially common among people with naturally curly hair. As the hair begins to grow again, the tip can bend and push back into the skin. The body may then treat the hair as a foreign object, triggering irritation and inflammation around the hair follicle.

Itching and Skin Bumps

One of the earliest signs of irritation caused by shaving too close is itching. Shortly after shaving, the affected area may begin to feel uncomfortable or irritated.

Over time, small bumps may start to appear on the skin. These bumps occur when the hair follicle becomes inflamed. In some cases, the bumps may resemble acne or small pimples.

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If the irritation worsens, fluid or discharge may develop from the inflamed follicles. In more severe cases, the bumps may even bleed slightly due to the irritation caused by the trapped hair beneath the skin.

The Risk of Ingrown Hairs

Shaving directly to the skin increases the likelihood of ingrown hairs. This occurs when the hair grows sideways or curls back into the skin instead of emerging through the surface.

Ingrown hairs can cause redness, swelling, and pain. They are commonly seen in areas that are frequently shaved, such as the beard area, underarms, legs, or bikini line. For individuals with curly hair, the risk is even higher because the hair naturally bends as it grows.

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Dr Kofi Ansah Brifo advise against shaving completely to the skin. Leaving a small amount of hair above the surface helps prevent the hair from curling back into the skin.

Using proper shaving techniques can also reduce irritation. These include shaving in the direction of hair growth, using a clean and sharp razor, and applying shaving creams or gels to reduce friction.

Electric clippers or trimmers may also be a better option for people who frequently experience razor bumps, as they cut the hair slightly above the skin rather than at the surface.

Protecting Your Skin

Maintaining healthy shaving habits can significantly reduce skin irritation. Moisturising the skin after shaving and avoiding repeated strokes over the same area can help protect the hair follicles.

Ultimately, while shaving is a routine part of grooming for many people, avoiding extremely close shaving can help prevent itching, bumps, inflammation, and ingrown hairs.