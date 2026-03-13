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Ashanti Region to celebrate Kente Week to promote culture and local artisans
The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has announced the celebration of Ashanti Kente Week, which will take place from March 23 to March 31, 2026, as part of activities marking Ghana Month and the broader AshantiFest 2026.
According to a press release issued on March 13, the celebration aims to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti people, particularly the globally recognised Kente cloth, which symbolises identity, craftsmanship and tradition.
The council is encouraging all government institutions, corporate organisations and public service establishments across the Ashanti Region to take part in the celebration by incorporating Kente into their attire during the week.
Staff can wear full Kente cloth or include Kente-inspired items such as scarves, ribbons, ties, bow ties, pocket squares, lapel pins, brooches, headbands, hair accessories, belts or other subtle Kente designs in their outfits.
Religious institutions, including churches and mosques, are also being encouraged to invite their congregations to wear Kente or Kente-inspired clothing during services throughout the week.
Institutions and religious groups may also organise special activities to climax their participation on Friday, March 27; Saturday, March 28; or Sunday, March 29, depending on their worship days.
The week-long celebration will end with a grand event on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Kumasi Cultural Centre.
The event will feature cultural displays, a traditional food fair, and a music and jama festival that will highlight the culture, history, cuisine and musical heritage of the Ashanti people.
The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council is encouraging all institutions and citizens to actively participate in the celebration to help promote Ghana’s cultural identity and support local artisans and the textile industry.
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