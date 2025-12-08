Advertisement

FIFA World Cup: England are favourites in Group L – Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:30 - 08 December 2025
Black Stars head coach Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Photo via Getty Images
Ghana head coach Otto Addo believes England are favourites to top Group L after the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but insists the Black Stars will treat every opponent with equal importance.

The four-time African champions secured qualification for their fifth World Cup appearance and their second consecutive tournament under Addo’s leadership.

The Black Stars were drawn alongside England, Croatia, and Panama during Friday’s ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, while Croatia—finalists in 2018—advanced to the last four again in Qatar. Panama, meanwhile, will be making only their second appearance in the competition.

Speaking to GhanaFA.org, Addo emphasised the need for focus and respect for all opponents.

I look forward to every game as special. It’s important that we don’t underrate any team. For sure, England is the favourite in the group, but as a coach, I look at every match equally.

Addo highlighted the importance of Ghana making a strong start in their opening fixture against Panama.

I’m hoping we have a good start against Panama—this will be very crucial. A positive result will make the other games more relaxed and help the players psychologically. We’ll use the March international window for test matches and continue preparing.

Reflecting on Ghana’s journey to qualification, Addo expressed pride in the young squad’s progress.

We did very well in the qualifiers. We didn’t lose any official game; we had one draw, and we won the rest. It was a good year in 2025 after a difficult 2024. Even though the team is young, we’ve built strong harmony and unity.

Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Panama in Toronto, before facing England on June 23 and Croatia on June 27 in the remaining Group L matches.

