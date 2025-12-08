Interior Ministry probes alleged assassination attempts on Special Prosecutor
The Ministry of the Interior has launched a full-scale investigation into alleged assassination attempts on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.
The decision follows claims made by the Director of Research, Communications and Strategy at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Sammy Darko, in a recent interview on Joy News. He stated that Mr Agyebeng survived two assassination attempts while carrying out his duties to the Republic.
During the same programme, Mr Darko also alleged that he had been handcuffed and beaten by seventeen (17) police personnel.
In a statement dated 8 December 2025 confirming the ongoing investigations, the Ministry emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating:
Beyond the security implications of these claims, such dangers to personnel of accountability institutions, if true, can undermine the government’s efforts to combat corruption, which have intensified since it took office. The Ministry has therefore taken up the matter with the seriousness it deserves.
The Ministry further disclosed details of its preliminary findings, noting that contacts with Mr Agyebeng indicate that the alleged assassination attempts occurred prior to this year. The statement added that there is no record or report of such threats against his life at any police station or state security agency in the country.
The Minister of the Interior has therefore directed the following actions:
Since crime does not expire, the Ministry has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged assassination attempts.
The Ministry has also ordered an investigation into Mr Sammy Darko’s claim that he was handcuffed and beaten by seventeen (17) police personnel.
The Ministry of the Interior reiterated its commitment to protecting all lives and property, ensuring that all Ghanaians can conduct lawful affairs without fear for their safety.
