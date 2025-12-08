Advertisement

Interior Ministry probes alleged assassination attempts on Special Prosecutor

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:13 - 08 December 2025
Kissi Agyebeng
Advertisement

The Ministry of the Interior has launched a full-scale investigation into alleged assassination attempts on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

Advertisement

The decision follows claims made by the Director of Research, Communications and Strategy at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Sammy Darko, in a recent interview on Joy News. He stated that Mr Agyebeng survived two assassination attempts while carrying out his duties to the Republic.

During the same programme, Mr Darko also alleged that he had been handcuffed and beaten by seventeen (17) police personnel.

ALSO READ: Pressure mounts on US to extradite Ofori-Atta to Ghana as petition surpasses 3,000 signatures

In a statement dated 8 December 2025 confirming the ongoing investigations, the Ministry emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating:

Advertisement

Beyond the security implications of these claims, such dangers to personnel of accountability institutions, if true, can undermine the government’s efforts to combat corruption, which have intensified since it took office. The Ministry has therefore taken up the matter with the seriousness it deserves.
The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

ALSO READ: Former NAFCO boss fights EOCO over property freeze, alleges rights violations

The Ministry further disclosed details of its preliminary findings, noting that contacts with Mr Agyebeng indicate that the alleged assassination attempts occurred prior to this year. The statement added that there is no record or report of such threats against his life at any police station or state security agency in the country.

The Minister of the Interior has therefore directed the following actions:

Advertisement

  1. Since crime does not expire, the Ministry has ordered a full-scale investigation into the alleged assassination attempts.

  2. The Ministry has also ordered an investigation into Mr Sammy Darko’s claim that he was handcuffed and beaten by seventeen (17) police personnel.

ALSO READ: Former President Kufuor passes a damning verdict on Akufo-Addo’s latter years in office

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Ministry of the Interior reiterated its commitment to protecting all lives and property, ensuring that all Ghanaians can conduct lawful affairs without fear for their safety.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service