‘Whether you like it or not, he will be buried on December 13’ – Lumba’s father

The father of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has insisted that the musician will be laid to rest on 13 December 2025, regardless of objections from any quarters.

The announcement was conveyed through a man who described himself as the brother of Lumba’s biological father. In a video shared on X on 6 December 2025, he asserted firmly that nothing would prevent the funeral from proceeding as scheduled.

He stressed that the family intends to go ahead with the burial even if Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, disagrees. “It’s been almost five months since Kwadwo Fosu passed away. And Akosua Brempongmaa is the one causing people to insult us because she has aligned herself with Papa Shee, who is influencing her negatively,” he said.

He added that the family believes it is time to give the late musician a dignified farewell. “It is time we give Lumba a befitting burial because where he is now, I know he is not happy. I want to use this opportunity to tell everyone that, whether they like it or not, we will bury him on 13 December,” he declared.

He urged Ghanaians and sympathisers to ignore the disputes circulating online, emphasising that the family has already settled on the date. “The entire family has agreed to bury Lumba on 13 December. All preparations are underway, so no one should pay attention to the controversies circulating. The final burial has not been postponed,” he added.

Also; five individuals who identify themselves as close maternal relatives of the late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to the nation as Daddy Lumba, have taken legal action at the High Court in Accra to stop his body from being released without their authorisation

Daddy Lumba’s burial has been scheduled for Saturday, 13 December.