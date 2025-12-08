Advertisement

‘Whether you like it or not, he will be buried on December 13’ – Lumba’s father

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:04 - 08 December 2025
Advertisement

The father of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba has insisted that the musician will be laid to rest on 13 December 2025, regardless of objections from any quarters.

Advertisement

The announcement was conveyed through a man who described himself as the brother of Lumba’s biological father. In a video shared on X on 6 December 2025, he asserted firmly that nothing would prevent the funeral from proceeding as scheduled.

READ MORE: Family of Daddy Lumba seeks court order to block release of musician’s body

Daddy Lumba

He stressed that the family intends to go ahead with the burial even if Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosu, disagrees. “It’s been almost five months since Kwadwo Fosu passed away. And Akosua Brempongmaa is the one causing people to insult us because she has aligned herself with Papa Shee, who is influencing her negatively,” he said.

Advertisement

He added that the family believes it is time to give the late musician a dignified farewell. “It is time we give Lumba a befitting burial because where he is now, I know he is not happy. I want to use this opportunity to tell everyone that, whether they like it or not, we will bury him on 13 December,” he declared.

READ MORE: BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away

Daddy Lumba

He urged Ghanaians and sympathisers to ignore the disputes circulating online, emphasising that the family has already settled on the date. “The entire family has agreed to bury Lumba on 13 December. All preparations are underway, so no one should pay attention to the controversies circulating. The final burial has not been postponed,” he added.

Also; five individuals who identify themselves as close maternal relatives of the late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to the nation as Daddy Lumba, have taken legal action at the High Court in Accra to stop his body from being released without their authorisation

Advertisement

READ MORE: Vic Mensa criticises African nations for harsh anti-gay policies: ‘It’s a colonial mindset’

Daddy Lumba’s burial has been scheduled for Saturday, 13 December.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Great Ampong
Entertainment
09.12.2025
Great Ampong dismisses claims Daddy Lumba was bedridden for 17 years
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
News
09.12.2025
Minority demands immediate withdrawal of letter declaring Kpandai seat vacant
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
Sports
09.12.2025
Ghanaian Swimmer opens up on heartbreaking Olympic dream, now works as a labourer
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
News
09.12.2025
McDan Chair Dr Daniel McKorley Shares Key Life Lessons on Resilience and Discipline
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
News
09.12.2025
ECOWAS declares regional state of emergency amid surge of coups in West Africa
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service
Entertainment
09.12.2025
US woman deletes video, blocks CID after alleged kidnapping claim - Ghana Police Service