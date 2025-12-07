Advertisement

BREAKING : Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo reportedly passes away

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:00 - 07 December 2025
Maame Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong and Asomafuo
Ghana’s gospel fraternity has been left heartbroken following the passing of Maame Tiwaa, a cherished vocalist of the renowned Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo ensemble.

Reports indicate that Maame Tiwaa, long recognised as the leading female voice of the group, died in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December 2025. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, as little official information has been released. However, UTV has confirmed the news in a post shared on social media.

The accomplished singer, celebrated for her rich, soulful delivery and deep spiritual expression, played an indispensable role in shaping the group’s distinctive sound. For many years, her unmistakable voice graced some of Ghana’s most beloved gospel songs—tracks that continue to resonate in households, churches, and on radio airwaves nationwide.

Her collaboration with Yaw Sarpong carried messages of comfort, faith, and resilience, touching listeners both at home and across the diaspora. As one of the pillars of the Asomafo band, she helped craft a musical legacy that has influenced generations of gospel musicians.

Maame Tiwaa had recently been seen honouring Yaw Sarpong with a heartfelt performance at this year’s TGMA event, as well as singing at her son’s wedding—appearances now remembered with deep affection. In the months leading up to her passing, she was known to have been offering care and support to Yaw Sarpong during his period of ill health.

Her sudden departure has left fans, colleagues, and admirers expressing their grief, with many recalling her as a warm-hearted woman whose voice brought spiritual solace to countless lives.

The family has yet to announce the cause of death or provide details of funeral arrangements.

