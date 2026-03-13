Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (09–13 March)

From Bullet opening up about his struggles managing Ebony Reigns to Shatta Wale hinting at a possible political career and Kwadwo Nkansah revealing a shocking DNA discovery, here are the top entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed this week.

It has been another eventful week in Ghana’s entertainment industry, with revelations, controversies and major personal announcements dominating the headlines. From shocking DNA revelations and political ambitions to lingering industry controversies, here are five of the biggest entertainment stories that captured attention between 9 and 13 March.

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1. Bullet Opens Up About Financial Struggles While Managing Ebony

Music executive Ricky Nana Agyemang has revealed the hidden financial sacrifices he made while managing late singer Ebony Reigns.

According to the RuffTown Records boss, he took several personal loans to promote Ebony during the early stages of her career, leaving him with debts he is still repaying years after her death. He disclosed that the financial pressure was so severe that he might have faced legal trouble if another artiste had not emerged under his label soon after Ebony’s passing.

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2. Daddy Lumba’s Family Destools Family Head

The family of highlife legend Daddy Lumba has reportedly removed Abusuapanin Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen from his role as family head.

The decision follows months of disputes linked to the organisation of the musician’s funeral and disagreements within the family. The development has sparked public discussion and renewed attention on the tensions surrounding the late singer’s final rites.

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3. Shatta Wale Demands Apology From EOCO

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has demanded an apology from the leadership of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The musician claimed that allegations linking him to a stolen luxury vehicle severely damaged his reputation and cost him several business deals. Shatta Wale insists he had no knowledge that the vehicle was connected to any criminal investigation and believes the situation was handled in a way that unfairly tarnished his brand.

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4. Shatta Wale Signals Readiness to Enter Politics

In another headline-making moment this week, Shatta Wale hinted at a possible move into politics.

During a radio interview, the artiste said he would consider contesting for a parliamentary seat if people encouraged him to do so, stressing that his motivation would be to serve the public rather than seek personal gain. His comments have sparked debate about celebrities entering Ghanaian politics.

5. LilWin Reveals DNA Test Shocker

Comic actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah stunned fans after revealing that a DNA test showed he is not the biological father of a child he raised for nearly ten years.

The actor said he had suspected the possibility for some time but chose not to react with anger when the test confirmed the truth. Instead, he encouraged men facing similar situations to remain calm and avoid reacting emotionally.

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