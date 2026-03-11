Daddy Lumba's family destools Head Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen after funeral disputes

Daddy Lumba’s family dispute takes a new turn as family head Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen is reportedly removed from his position after failing to appear before the extended family.

Fresh developments have emerged within the family of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, as reports indicate that the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen, has been removed from his position. The decision has generated intense discussion and mixed reactions across social media.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on 26 July 2025. His death triggered a series of disagreements within the family that eventually split relatives into opposing camps.

The initial conflict centred on a disagreement between the musician’s two wives, Akosua Serwaa and Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly known as Odo Broni.

Akosua Serwaa filed a legal application asking the court to recognise her as the late singer’s only lawful spouse. She argued that their civil marriage under German law in 2004 effectively nullified any customary marriage he may have contracted with Odo Broni.

However, the Kumasi High Court rejected the claim, ruling that the applicant had not sufficiently proven the authenticity of the German marriage certificate submitted as evidence.

While the legal battle between the two wives continued, a separate dispute developed within the extended family.

This disagreement placed the family head, Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen, at odds with several members of Daddy Lumba’s immediate family, including his sister Ernestina Fosuh, his uncle Wofa Yaw Opoku, and his wife Akosua Serwaa Fosuh.

The group reportedly opposed the Abusuapanin’s decision to schedule the musician’s funeral for 13 December 2025.

As tensions escalated, the immediate family sought legal intervention, asking the court to halt the funeral arrangements. They argued that an autopsy should first be conducted to establish the precise cause of the musician’s death. They also accused the family head of mismanaging family funds.

On 12 December 2025, the Accra High Court initially granted an injunction preventing the burial from taking place. However, the court later imposed a condition requiring the applicants to deposit GH₵2 million in cash before 2 p.m. the same day.

The family members were unable to meet the financial requirement, which ultimately cleared the way for the funeral ceremony to proceed as planned.

Months after the funeral, tensions within the family appear to have intensified.

On Wednesday, 11 March, members of the Ekuona family reportedly convened a meeting to consider a motion seeking the removal of Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen as Abusuapanin.

Earlier discussions had taken place on 26 February, during which accusations were reportedly levelled against him for allegedly bringing the family’s name into disrepute. He was subsequently instructed to appear before the family elders on 11 March to respond to the allegations.

According to reports, he failed to attend the meeting.

His absence reportedly prompted the extended family to take the decision to destool him as family head.

Following the meeting, several relatives addressed the media to confirm the outcome of the deliberations.

Among those who spoke publicly were Mama China and the late musician’s uncle, Wofa Yaw Opoku, both of whom stated that the family had resolved to remove Victor Kofi Owusu Boahen from his role as Abusuapanin.

