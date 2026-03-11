ORAL: Another former Akufo-Addo appointee to face court over alleged corruption

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has revealed that former Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu was arrested and questioned by state authorities in 2025.

In an interview on JoyNews on March 10, 2026, Kwakye Ofosu stated that the former health minister was interrogated by the National Intelligence Bureau over alleged corruption during his tenure in office.

He added that the investigation has concluded, and the Attorney General is expected to formally charge Agyemang-Manu in court in the coming days.

"I noticed that he's been in the news, engaging in bluster and claiming that nobody has touched me. That is not true. He was arrested. He was interrogated, questioned, and cautioned. There are two dockets in respect of him: the Sputnik V case, and then the COVID-19 frontier case.

"So in the next few weeks, the Attorney General will be taking him to court, and he will charge him formally," Kwakye Ofosu disclosed.

As the President’s Spokesperson, Kwakye Ofosu further indicated that the charges are expected to include causing financial loss to the state.

"The docket on him has been built - two of them... There are cases of positive financial loss to the state and what have you, and things that he did that violated the procurement laws, and what have you, and several other charges that the Attorney General would be referring against," he said.

These statements follow remarks by Agyemang-Manu, who asserted that despite speculation about his arrest, he has remained free under the government of John Dramani Mahama.

"I'm not that desperate; I have not been crying for help. Some people said either I would fall sick or die, but here I stand. Some said I would be arrested and locked up. A year has passed, and here I stand.

"In this world, if you are truthful... not every person would like what you are doing. No matter what you do, you would certainly step on someone's foot. But when you step on someone's foot, and you apologise, and the person accepts, great," he said.

