Champions League: PSG vs Chelsea - Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups & Prediction

Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC is challenged by Lucas Beraldo #4 of Paris Saint-Germain during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain will host Chelsea FC at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of what promises to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League round-of-16 clash.

The encounter revives a rivalry that has delivered several memorable European battles over the past decade. The two clubs last met on the global stage during the FIFA Club World Cup final last summer, where Chelsea produced a stunning performance to defeat the reigning European champions 3–0 and lift the title in the tournament’s newly expanded format.

Chelsea’s Road to the Knockout Stage

Eight months after that memorable triumph, Chelsea arrive in Paris under the leadership of head coach Liam Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in the dugout. Rosenior guided the Blues through the latter stages of the league phase, overseeing crucial victories against Pafos FC and SSC Napoli.

Those wins ensured Chelsea finished among the competition’s top eight teams, allowing them to qualify directly for the round of 16 without needing to go through the playoff stage.

With a blend of youth and experienced talent, Chelsea will look to build on their recent European success as they attempt to gain an advantage before the return leg in London.

PSG’s Path to the Last 16

Desire Doué (PSG)

Unlike their English counterparts, PSG had to navigate the knockout stage playoffs after an inconsistent league phase campaign. The French champions eventually secured their place in the last 16 by eliminating domestic rivals AS Monaco.

While the side managed by Luis Enrique has not displayed the same dominant form that saw them emerge as one of the world’s most formidable teams last season, they remain packed with world-class talent capable of turning any game in their favour.

Playing at home in Paris, PSG will be eager to establish an early advantage against a Chelsea side that stunned them in their most recent meeting.

Rivalry Renewed

Chelsea and PSG were frequent opponents in the Champions League knockout rounds during the mid-2010s, meeting in three consecutive seasons. Nearly a decade later, the two clubs renew their European rivalry, which has regained attention following their recent Club World Cup clash.

Head-to-Head Record

PSG coach Luis Enrique slaps Chelsea’s Joao Pedro after Club World Cup final drama Photo: AP / Pamela Smith

Their head-to-head record reflects the competitiveness of the fixture.

Matches played: 8

PSG wins: 3

Chelsea wins: 2

Draws: 3

PSG have won the last two knockout meetings between the sides, including a 4–2 aggregate victory during the 2015–16 Champions League campaign.

However, Chelsea have since enjoyed success against French clubs in Europe, winning all six of their Champions League matches against teams from France in recent years. Meanwhile, PSG have also shown strong form against English opposition, winning their last three two-legged European ties against Premier League clubs.

Probable Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain: Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Illia Zabarnyi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Warren Zaïre-Emery; Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué.

Chelsea: Filip Jorgensen; Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoît Badiashile, Jorrel Hato; Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Reece James; Cole Palmer, João Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho.

With both sides boasting exciting attacking players and a recent history of intense encounters, this match could produce plenty of drama. PSG’s home advantage may give them a slight edge, but Chelsea’s recent European form suggests they are capable of securing a valuable result away from home.

