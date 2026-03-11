Mr Beautiful declares ambition for Ghana’s presidency: 'I’ll go through the process'

Clement Bonney says he is ready to pursue the presidency of Ghana while continuing his role on the board of the Creative Arts Agency.

Ghanaian comedian and actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, has revealed that he hopes to one day rise to the highest political office in Ghana.

During a recent interview on Hitz FM, the entertainer spoke openly about his long-term political ambitions, making it clear that he does not rule out a future presidential bid.

While appearing on the Daybreak Hitz programme with host Kwame Dadzie, Mr Beautiful explained that his aspiration to lead the country is part of a gradual political journey.

He stated;

I want to become the next President. Who would not want to be the child of a wealthy parent? Becoming something takes time and requires a process, and I am prepared to go through that process

The actor further noted that serving as a Member of Parliament would also be an option he would consider if he had the necessary resources and support from constituents.

Mr Beautiful has been an active member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) since 2010. His involvement in national affairs deepened last year when he was appointed to the governing board of the Creative Arts Agency.

Speaking about the role, he indicated that the board has already begun its work since being inaugurated and expressed confidence that the agency will help improve conditions within Ghana’s creative industry.

Prior to receiving the appointment, Mr Beautiful also discussed the possibility of serving in the administration of former president John Dramani Mahama during an interview with Blakk Rasta.

At the time, he explained that he would only accept a government role if it allowed him to continue supporting veteran actors and filmmakers in the country.

He remarked;

If the position prevents me from taking care of our veterans in the film industry, then I would not be interested

According to him, he has already facilitated support from the President for several ageing figures in the movie sector and hopes to continue assisting them should he hold a public office in the future.

His remarks come at a time when the government has announced increased financial support for the creative arts sector. Authorities recently revealed that GH₵20 million has been allocated to the Creative Arts Agency as seed funding, with an additional GH₵20 million earmarked specifically for the development of Ghana’s film industry.