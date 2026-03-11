Age verification required
‘We don’t need new players’ - Jordan Ayew confident in Black Stars team for 2026 World Cup
Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has expressed strong confidence in the current Ghana national football team squad, insisting the players who secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are capable of delivering on the global stage.
The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will see Ghana compete in Group L alongside the England national football team, the Panama national football team, and the Croatia national football team.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom Sports, Ayew praised the performances of the players who featured during the qualification campaign, stating that their efforts were instrumental in securing Ghana’s place at the tournament.
According to the Black Stars skipper, the team performed exceptionally well throughout the qualifiers, finishing strongly with five wins and a draw in their final six matches. Based on those performances, he believes the current squad has what it takes to compete effectively at the World Cup without the need for significant additions.
Ayew said,
I think the players who played during the qualifiers have done extremely well. I don't think we need any additions. I believe we have a good team and, as time goes on, we are improving
He also highlighted the growing unity within the squad, noting that despite limited time together during training camps, the players continue to develop a stronger bond and better understanding on the pitch.
“We haven't had much time to train together, but the unity is getting better and everything is improving,” he added.
Ayew further indicated that making major changes to the squad at this stage may not be necessary. However, he acknowledged that decisions regarding player selection ultimately rest with the technical team.
He explained,
I don't think this is the right time to make changes. But to be honest, on the technical side, the coach will know whom to add or select
The Leicester City forward emphasised that any player who eventually earns a place in the team must be ready to give their maximum effort and perform when called upon.
He stated,
Whoever is added must be ready to give their all and put on a show
Ghana will begin their World Cup campaign with a match against the Panama national football team in Toronto before facing the England national football team and the Croatia national football team in the remaining group fixtures.
With momentum from the qualification campaign and growing team chemistry, Ayew remains optimistic that the Black Stars can rise to the occasion and make Ghana proud on football’s biggest stage.
