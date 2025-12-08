CAF unveils “Asad” as official mascot for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the official mascot for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, to be hosted in Morocco. The mascot, named “Asad” the Arabic word for lion—symbolises strength, pride, and African cultural identity.

Inspired by the Atlas lion, an emblem deeply rooted in Morocco’s heritage, Asad was chosen to represent unity across the continent.

CAF explained that the lion embodies qualities such as courage, resilience, and leadership values that reflect both Moroccan culture and African football as a whole.

According to CAF, Asad is designed to serve as more than just a symbol for the tournament. He is intended to act as an ambassador for African football, representing the excitement, spirit, and energy that AFCON brings to millions of fans.

The mascot aims to create a strong emotional connection with supporters, especially children and families, who CAF describes as the foundation of football culture and the sport’s future.

Visually, Asad is depicted as a young, approachable lion with expressive features. His modern and dynamic design aligns with the overall branding of the 2025 tournament, using colours and stylistic elements that reinforce AFCON’s identity. CAF hopes this will help build a memorable and widely recognisable image for fans.

